Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them. Got a call from an old friend, she reached out because help was now needed for her husband, Kelly at home. Kelly is a retired ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor who grew up in the Blue Zone of Loma Linda, California. He was active, engaged, 7th Day Adventist, married, had a practice into his 70s, and lived in the most aesthetically magical home out in nature. They grew all the food on their “ranch” and ticked off all the boxes for health.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO