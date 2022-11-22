Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN 'Analyst' Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
ESPN's latest "hot take''? The opining that Odell Beckham Jr. is the "last thing" that the Dallas Cowboys need.
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season is officially underway. There were three games on Thanksgiving Day, and several players have already made big impacts in fantasy football leagues. Justin Jefferson continued his elite play with nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. However, there is still plenty of football left to play. No NFL team has a bye week scheduled, so there are still 13 games remaining this week.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Browns in Week 12 (Trust Raachad White)
A lot of people see this game as the ultimate stay-away this week. It’s the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off their bye week to face the 3-7 Cleveland Browns who are a week away from getting Deshaun Watson on the field. The Bucs have been so hard to handicap this season, and we never really know what we’re going to get from Jacoby Brissett and the Browns offense. If you’re scared off from this one, then just join me by betting on some props. These are my three best bets for Sunday.
Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent
As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!. Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
The only thing standing in the way of the Cowboys winning a weak NFC is Mike McCarthy
At 7-3 through 10 games, the Cowboys are probably where we expected them to be this season. Aside from a potential tendency to implode, Dallas’s roster was flat-out too talented to envision anything but success near the top of the NFC. This team could bully you in the trenches on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — and such a mix usually makes for a bona fide contender.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Provides Update On OBJ Pursual
The Cowboys are heavily pursuing the wide receiver. Jerry Jones is an NFL owner who likes to be extremely involved with his team. He is actively pursuing players, and he is always on top of things. Of course, some feel like this has come at the expense of the product on the field. He has gone overboard at times, however, he chalks it up to being passionate about the game.
NFL Thanksgiving football schedule 2022
The NFL is holding its annual Thanksgiving football game with three great matchups for fans to look forward to throughout the day on Thursday. Every year, many fans look forward to the NFL Thanksgiving Day games as an extra exciting way to spend the holiday, especially if their team is playing. This Thanksgiving, the NFL has put together three matchups that will certainly be worthwhile.
