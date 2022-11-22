Kim Kardashian Rocks Oversized Sweatshirt With No Pants For Late-Night Office Visit

Image Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian, 42, means business – whether it’s day or night! The bombshell rocked an oversized Balenciaga sweatshirt and opted out of wearing pants for a late-night office visit on Nov. 21. She was spotted standing outside of her luxury grey car with an orange leather interior while wearing flip-flops and sunglasses. Her long platinum rooted-blonde tresses were worn straight down in loose waves and she did not appear to be wearing any jewelry for the outing.

Kim Kardashian rocks an oversized sweatshirt & no pants on Nov. 21. (MEGA)

She was clearly in the Balenciaga mood, as earlier that day she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie in a sparkly turtle neck designed by the Spanish brand. “hey,” the mom-of-four captioned the photo, in which she also wore a pair of mini black shorts with a white stripe down the side. Many of Kim’s 334 million followers took to the comments section to gush about her sexy look, including one fan who used a Taylor Swift lyric in their comment. “Lately you’ve been dressing for revenge,” the admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “I love this shorts and top combo.”

The Balenciaga outfit was posted to her social media the same day that The Kardashians star shared a carousel of photos from her birthday trip to Las Vegas that never came to be. “VEGAS BABY…ALMOST It’s all about the journey anyway,” the SKIMS founder captioned the photos. On Oct. 23, Kim also took to her Instagram Story to explain that she and her loved ones never made it out to Vegas due to bad weather. “For the record… We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home.”

Kim Kardashian wore here blonde tresses straight down in loose waves on Nov. 21. (MEGA)

Kim also shared a selfie on Instagram that day to thank everyone for the birthday wishes she received. “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out and it really made me smile so much. The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so so special and I will remember this birthday forever,” she captioned the post. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, took to the comments section to remind her sister that she is loved. “We all love you, pretty bish,” she wrote jokingly.

The reality TV personality is still finalizing her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45, who has recently been in the spotlight for making antisemitic comments on social media. Kim and the Yeezy designer were married from 2014 until they became legally single in March 2022. The two share four kids together including: North West, 9, Chicago West, 4, Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3.