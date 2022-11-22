ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
FanSided

Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent

As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!. Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK

2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
DETROIT, MI
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey

In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
DETROIT, MI
