FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for Odell Beckham Jr. after latest win (Video)
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the frontrunner for Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent wide receiver on the market. Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for him after Dallas’ latest win. The Cowboys offense looked capable as ever in their Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants....
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Malcolm Rodriguez gets love in return to meaty role
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez saw his most work since Week 8, emerging as the team’s highest-graded defender from their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Pro Football Focus had the sixth-round rookie with an elite 90-plus overall grade, with strong marks across the board. Rodriguez...
Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent
As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!. Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
Eastern Michigan football claims Michigan MAC trophy; Western Michigan tops Toledo
Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes — two of them in a pivotal third quarter — and ran for a score as Eastern Michigan rolled to a 38-19 victory over Central Michigan on Friday in Ypsilanti. Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) posted eight wins for the first...
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
Inside the Cubs Thanksgiving Day Rumor Roundup
Here is your Chicago Cubs Thanksgiving Day roundup going over all of the current free agent rumors and signings.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
