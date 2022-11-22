Read full article on original website
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
‘I’m so proud of him’: Michigan airman returns home, surprises 11-year-old brother
FLUSHING, MI — There was one wish Easton Gunsell wanted for Thanksgiving — for his brother to come home. Gunsell, 11, has been talking about his brother Braden Locker every day since he deployed to Saudi Arabia in January. Locker, 20, is serving in the U.S. Air Force,...
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
‘Our holiday tradition’: Michigan families head to work on Small Business Saturday
Bailey Ahles couldn’t give you a start date for when she began working at Caravan Gift Shop. What started as helping out after school has evolved into managing one of Ann Arbor’s oldest stores. It’s a story of history repeating. The Caravan Gift Shop was a first job...
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Detroit News
Memorial held for Northville couple killed in crash: 'My heart is in so much pain'
Northville Township — Family and friends gathered Monday night in Northville Township to remember a couple who died in a rollover crash earlier this month, leaving four children behind. The memorial took place on the evening of what would have been Manal Kadry's 41st birthday. She died on Nov....
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Lansing?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
