ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint

A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy