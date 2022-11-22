Read full article on original website
One critical, two arrested after Thanksgiving shooting in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition and two people have been arrested after a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Licking County, according to the office of Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp. LCSO states that at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies went to the 3900 block of Francis Road Southeast and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. couple charged in connection with child’s death
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County couple remains in jail today. Investigators say the two were allegedly involved in the death of a young child. According to reports, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition until their passing on Wednesday. Sources...
Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville
CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
Columbus police searching for suspect who fired shots at off-duty officer on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are still searching for a suspect who shot at an off-duty officer Friday morning while he was merging onto I-71, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police confirm that an unknown suspect fired three shots at the officer while he was merging onto I-71...
Armed and dangerous, suspect sought in North Baltimore shooting
Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in North Baltimore.
sciotopost.com
Update – 21-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Circleville
Pickaway – A fatal crash occured in Circleville around 1 am on Friday. According to early reports, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 552 Edgewood drive when a vehicle lost control left the roadway, and struck a tree. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was heading from Lancaster Pike and turned Northbound on Nicolas Drive at a high rate of speed. An OSP trooper did attempt to stop but cut the chase due to high speed short of the High School.
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been indicted for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times. Columbus police said Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spurell, and Sha’Briana Jenkins were all indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the May 27, 2021, shooting. According to online court records, Freeman, 30, of […]
wktn.com
One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .William E. Cozad was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of abduction and domestic violence. Some of the conditions include entering into and...
Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting
LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
crawfordcountynow.com
Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, was operating a...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
wktn.com
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
