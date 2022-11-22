ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hocking Co. couple charged in connection with child’s death

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County couple remains in jail today. Investigators say the two were allegedly involved in the death of a young child. According to reports, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition until their passing on Wednesday. Sources...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville

CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – 21-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Circleville

Pickaway – A fatal crash occured in Circleville around 1 am on Friday. According to early reports, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 552 Edgewood drive when a vehicle lost control left the roadway, and struck a tree. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was heading from Lancaster Pike and turned Northbound on Nicolas Drive at a high rate of speed. An OSP trooper did attempt to stop but cut the chase due to high speed short of the High School.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been indicted for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times. Columbus police said Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spurell, and Sha’Briana Jenkins were all indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the May 27, 2021, shooting. According to online court records, Freeman, 30, of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .William E. Cozad was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of abduction and domestic violence. Some of the conditions include entering into and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting

LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
LIMA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
WDTN

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
COLUMBUS, OH

