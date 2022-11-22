Read full article on original website
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
FOX Carolina
Upper State Champions crowned in high school football
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State championship berths were on the line Friday night as the semifinals of the SCHSL football playoffs kicked off across the state. State championship games are slated for Thursday, December 1-Saturday, December 3 at Benedict College in Columbia, SC. AAAAA Semifinals. Upper State Championship: Dutch...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule. According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will...
Lexington County Chronicle
Dutch Fork, White Knoll headed to She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic finals
Host team White Knoll and Dutch Fork advanced to the finals of their respective She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic divisions. The Lady Timberwolves routed Irmo 67-36 and will face Trinity Collegiate in the Northeast final at 1:30 p.m. in the main gym. At 4 p.m. in the main gym, Dutch...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wach.com
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
abccolumbia.com
Turkey cooking safety tips from Columbia Fire Department
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Thanksgiving with some helpful guidelines to follow. They say while you’re cooking your turkey you should continue checking on it to avoid burning it. If you plan to fry your turkey, make to do it...
Columbia Star
The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season
The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
wach.com
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
Why Jalewis Solomon Became A Priority For South Carolina
Wide receiver and corner prospect Jalewis Solomon became an early target for South Carolina, as his unique athleticism could lend itself to future stardom.
Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate
Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in
coladaily.com
SC Oyster Festival returns to the Hampton-Preston Mansion downtown Columbia
Seafood lovers prepare for Columbia's largest outdoor oyster roast as the 24th annual SC Oyster Festival returns Sunday, Nov. 27. The annual event will take place at the Hampton-Preston Mansion from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature steamed oysters for sale by the bucket from PEARLZ Oyster Bar. Attendees can also enjoy oyster shooters, fried oysters, and oyster gumbo from various vendors inside the festival.
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
WLTX.com
Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River
IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
Sumter Fire Department gets ready to turn on Christmas light display
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Fire Department is ready to turn on its Christmas lights after over a month of work. For Sumter Fire Department Chief Carl Ford, it's a way to connect with residents. "This is a project of love toward the community," Ford explained about the month...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
WLTX.com
Benedict College puts the "1-0" philosophy to its biggest test
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chennis Berry has used the "1-0" philosophy to put together the best season in the history of Benedict College football. From the first game of the regular season against Elizabeth City State to the SIAC Championship game against Tuskegee to this week's second-round playoff game with Wingate, Berry has gotten his players to buy into the notion that each week is a new season and if the team stacks up good days of preparation and practice, then the chances of a win increase.
Clarendon County family gives out free Thanksgiving dinner to Summerton community
SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Clarendon County family is serving their community while keeping a legacy alive. The Bennett family has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their community for the past eight years. For Maggie Bennett, it's "just the smile on the face" of residents that keeps them coming...
