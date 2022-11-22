Read full article on original website
usf.edu
FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance
FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
usf.edu
Gov. DeSantis won't have to testify at trial of suspended Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren
Gov. Ron DeSantis will not have to appear at next week's trial over his suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle said Wednesday that he'll grant a motion saying the governor doesn't have to testify. Warren is suing to get his job back after...
usf.edu
Trickle of COVID relief funds helps fill gaps in rural kids’ mental health services
Only a sliver of the funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan has been steered to mental health nationwide, but advocates and clinicians hope the money will help address gaps in care for children. The Mary Hill Youth and Family Center’s building has long been at a crossroads overlooking this...
usf.edu
State seeks $250,000 fine for Orlando amusement park company over teen's death
The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the operator of the drop tower - from which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death - should never again hold a ride permit in Florida. The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his...
