Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Penn State game to see the latest updates. Pregame: No surprise, Michigan State will finish the season significantly shorthanded. On top of the eight suspended defensive players -- who are not returning despite charges being announced this week -- the Spartans are down three offensive linemen in Jarrett Horst, Matt Carrick and Brian Greene. That’s on top of three missing defensive linemen in Jeff Piotrowski, Khris Bogle and Jalen Hunt.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO