FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Leon Draisaitl caps Oilers’ rally to stun Rangers
Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining as the Edmonton Oilers stormed back from a three-goal deficit and
Overachieving Red Wings push back, refuse to get pushed around
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a different disposition than they’ve shown in recent years. They have more bite to them and more fight in them. Coach Derek Lalonde referred to it as pushback. And they pushed back Friday against the Arizona Coyotes in more ways than one.
Insulting stat about Detroit Lions goes viral
Anyone who’s a Detroit Lions fan can tell you that it has not been easy cheering for the team over the last few decades. But one stat about the team that went viral on Thanksgiving is particularly insulting. The Lions lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
How Muskegon’s band of brothers helped pave the way to a return to Ford Field
ALLENDALE – The Muskegon Big Reds have made trips to Ford Field a tradition as the winningest program in Michigan high school football history has reached the state championship game in eight of the past 11 seasons. One of the consistent staples of the Big Reds during their championship...
St. Francis defense stands strong in loss to Lumen Christi
DETROIT -- Traverse City St. Francis early on kept making plays defensively to disrupt Lumen Christi in Saturday’s Division 7 state championship game. A week after Lumen Christi running back Derrick Walker gained 191 yards in a semifinal win over Napoleon, the Gladiators held him to 34 yards on 14 carries. Time after time for the first three quarters, the Gladiators had an answer defensively for everything Lumen Christi tried on offense.
Halftime analysis: Fourth-down aggression helping Lions keep up with Bills
DETROIT -- The Lions launched their winning streak against wounded Green Bay and Chicago. They extended it in New York by pounding the New York Giants. Then they flew back home for a showdown with mighty Buffalo, hoping to show the nation they are for real. So far, they’re measuring...
Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanDuel promo and bonus code gifts up to $1,000 free on NBA tonight
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA is over a month into the season, making now a perfect time to sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook. All new customers...
James Houston becomes latest member of Lions rookie class with monster game
DETROIT -- It’s been a long time since James Houston rode the bench, and that has made his rookie season a difficult one. He didn’t make the team out of training camp, has spent the duration of the season on the practice squad, and was in street clothes for the first nine games of his Lions career.
Live updates: Michigan State closes regular season with trip to Penn State
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Penn State game to see the latest updates. Pregame: No surprise, Michigan State will finish the season significantly shorthanded. On top of the eight suspended defensive players -- who are not returning despite charges being announced this week -- the Spartans are down three offensive linemen in Jarrett Horst, Matt Carrick and Brian Greene. That’s on top of three missing defensive linemen in Jeff Piotrowski, Khris Bogle and Jalen Hunt.
Pistons vs. Suns predictions, odds and picks for NBA Friday 11/25
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Pistons will visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and the teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum in the...
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford
DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction plus our Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the latest sign-up offer at Caesars Sportsbook, all new customers are eligible for up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses....
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 and get $125 on NFL, NBA and more guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you prefer to bet on the NFL, NBA or any other sport in action this month, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered. You...
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) listed out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) probable Saturday vs. Jazz
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Utah (12-9) while point guard Chris Paul (heel) remains out. Shamet has been in concussion protocols and hasn't played since scoring 16 points in Phoenix's win Nov. 9 at Minnesota. He's missed Phoenix's last seven games. ""I...
Eastern Michigan football claims Michigan MAC trophy; Western Michigan tops Toledo
Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes — two of them in a pivotal third quarter — and ran for a score as Eastern Michigan rolled to a 38-19 victory over Central Michigan on Friday in Ypsilanti. Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) posted eight wins for the first...
Michigan High School Football Playoffs - How to watch the State Finals | Live Stream Info, Start Times
This is it, the final games of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season will see the best teams from all eight divisions look to achieve prep football immortality this weekend in Detroit. Many football games this postseason are live-streamed and available at MHSAA.tv or by visiting NFHSnetwork.com. Games on...
