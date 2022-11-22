Driver hurt after 18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line

UPDATE:

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened, State Police announced.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both westbound lanes, officials said.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said drivers can take the following alternate route: LA 641 to US 61 to I-10.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said one lane was closed in both directions at the 189-mile marker after an 18-wheeler was submerged in water after a single-vehicle accident. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Courtesy of St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

