Iowa State

Comments / 6

o24u
3d ago

Why? 99% of the harvest is done…if these weights aren’t an issue for 3-4 months, why are they even an issue🤔

Reply(2)
3
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension

(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
KGLO News

ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply

AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
The Center Square

Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey

(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months

(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
KWQC

Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.
kiwaradio.com

Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
bleedingheartland.com

Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?

Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
Corydon Times-Republican

Recouping Iowa’s worker losses will be difficult, state economist says

JOHNSTON — Iowa’s economy is in recession and losses in its workforce will be exceptionally difficult to recoup because older Iowans who are retiring are not being replaced by younger or new residents, a state economist said Tuesday. Peter Orazem, a professor of labor economics at Iowa State...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kiwaradio.com

A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House

Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
1380kcim.com

Iowa Diesel Prices Dip Below $5 For First Time In Months

Fuel prices trended downward for the week as Iowans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving gatherings with friends and family. According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state as of Tuesday, Nov. 22 was $3.38, a 12-cent drop from last week and 23 cents higher than prices from a year ago. The national average came in at $3.64 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa dropped below five dollars for the first time in months with a seven-cent decrease on the week to $4.98 per gallon. National diesel averages remained 31 cents over Iowa’s at $5.29 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol held steady at $2.16. It was a different story for natural gas over the past week as prices at the Henry Hub reporting site spiked 81 cents to $6.65 per MMBtu.
97X

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
K92.3

11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]

Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
Comments / 0

