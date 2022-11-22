ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — Long-term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come. A report from Texas Health and Human Services shows since 2022, at least 60 nursing facilities in the state — 2% — have permanently closed. The effects of the pandemic, inflation, staff burnout, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates are among the reasons facilities have had to close their doors.
Valley stores see small increase in Black Friday shoppers

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From eating thanksgiving meals to saving on great deals, Black Friday is upon us. Although businesses may have given great deals this holiday season, customers are also giving back to the local businesses who depend on days just like today. The overwhelming amount...
What is the most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of a big turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, which would be your top choice?
