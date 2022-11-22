Read full article on original website
KBE’s Gift of Gobble Event Feeds Nearly 500
Farmington, CT – For the 14th year running, The KBE Foundation hosted its annual Gift of Gobble Thanksgiving meal assembly program, where staff volunteers and their families assembled and prepared all the fixings for 478 Thanksgiving dinner baskets, which were delivered to community agencies across Connecticut and Maryland. The...
Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles
Connecticut launches campaign to recruit new state healthcare workers as both government and private sector struggle to fill jobs. The post Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
ABC MA Announces 2022 EIC Award Winners
Woburn, MA – The Massachusetts Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC MA) recently announced the winners of the chapter’s 30th annual Excellence in Construction competition. Over 225 ABC members gathered at the Westin Waltham Hotel in Waltham, Mass. to recognize and celebrate the very best construction projects...
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
The Secret Life of Security
The security guards at South Windsor High School ensure safety for the school. They are loved and admired by both the students and staff in the building. However, while they listen to the students every day, nobody truly knows them. The most well-known security guard is William “Bill” Oulundsen. He...
Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Lamont announces Commissioner for next term's Connecticut Department of Transportation
CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday his plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation when he begins his second term in office. Eucalitto will succeed Joseph Giulietti, who will leave state service in January. “Garrett has the bold vision and...
LEAP holds ‘thankful dinner’ for New Haven children
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early thanksgiving celebration in New Haven Tuesday where the non-profit Leadership, Education & Athletics in Partnership (LEAP) hosted kids in the program for their ‘thankful dinner.’ Children gave a short speech about what they were grateful for, before enjoying a thanksgiving meal where most of the food was donated […]
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
Survey: 74% of Connecticut teachers want to leave profession, up dramatically from last year
As students prepare for a long Thanksgiving weekend, a new survey released Tuesday warned that most Connecticut teachers want to leave the profession due to “burnout,” low pay and “excessive mandates.”
‘The Beam’ Tops Off
New London, CT – Callahan Construction Managers announced it has topped off at The Beam in New London. The project is being developed by RJ Development + Advisors with Svigals + Partners serving as the architect. The Beam will begin pre-leasing this winter. Located blocks away from the Thames...
Attorney General Investigating CT Internet Service Provider, Nutmeg State Ranks Top 10 For Speed
According to FOX 61, CT Attorney General William Tong is investigating Optimum Cable after hundreds of complaints from CT residents. Altice is the parent company to Optimum, the one Tong will be looking into. His office made the announcement on Monday. Ton released a statement that read:. Customers have a...
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening. “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
CT essential worker bonuses on Monday’s special session agenda
In a special session Monday, the CT General Assembly will also address an extension of the gas tax holiday and additional energy assistance.
