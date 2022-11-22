ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

high-profile.com

KBE’s Gift of Gobble Event Feeds Nearly 500

Farmington, CT – For the 14th year running, The KBE Foundation hosted its annual Gift of Gobble Thanksgiving meal assembly program, where staff volunteers and their families assembled and prepared all the fixings for 478 Thanksgiving dinner baskets, which were delivered to community agencies across Connecticut and Maryland. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
high-profile.com

ABC MA Announces 2022 EIC Award Winners

Woburn, MA – The Massachusetts Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC MA) recently announced the winners of the chapter’s 30th annual Excellence in Construction competition. Over 225 ABC members gathered at the Westin Waltham Hotel in Waltham, Mass. to recognize and celebrate the very best construction projects...
WALTHAM, MA
thebobcatprowl.com

The Secret Life of Security

The security guards at South Windsor High School ensure safety for the school. They are loved and admired by both the students and staff in the building. However, while they listen to the students every day, nobody truly knows them. The most well-known security guard is William “Bill” Oulundsen. He...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

LEAP holds ‘thankful dinner’ for New Haven children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early thanksgiving celebration in New Haven Tuesday where the non-profit Leadership, Education & Athletics in Partnership (LEAP) hosted kids in the program for their ‘thankful dinner.’ Children gave a short speech about what they were grateful for, before enjoying a thanksgiving meal where most of the food was donated […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
high-profile.com

‘The Beam’ Tops Off

New London, CT – Callahan Construction Managers announced it has topped off at The Beam in New London. The project is being developed by RJ Development + Advisors with Svigals + Partners serving as the architect. The Beam will begin pre-leasing this winter. Located blocks away from the Thames...
NEW LONDON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening.  “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
MILFORD, CT

