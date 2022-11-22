Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
MCCC to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive
For the holiday season, consider giving the gift of life-saving blood. Montgomery County Community College will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1-6 PM in the College’s North Hall Gallery, 16 East High Street, Pottstown. Free parking is available at South Hall, 101 College Drive.
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
fox29.com
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
PHILADELPHIA - Community activists, leaders, and mentors continue to play a crucial role with the city’s youth—especially in the midst of a gun violence epidemic. Nobody understood that more than Eugene "Gene" Lett. "He was a hero, he knew so many people," said Adrian Burke, a close friend...
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
morethanthecurve.com
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
MCCC Foundation to Host Fourth Annual Day of Giving Thursday, Dec. 8
The holiday season is the perfect time to support the future success of students at Montgomery County Community College by giving the gift of a donation. The college’s foundation is hosting the fourth annual Day of Giving on Founders’ Day, Thursday, Dec 8. This year’s goal is to...
We’re thankful for David. He worked for $9.75 an hour to save lives. | Opinion
In 2011, David Rosen took a ride in the back of an ambulance speeding toward a hospital, siren wailing. But rather than getting medical attention, he was giving it. The former pharmaceutical industry executive had recently become an emergency medical technician (EMT). My friend had long earned a six-figure salary...
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
Shop and Dine Under Thousands of Twinkling Lights Starting This Friday in West Chester
It’s time for the lights to ignite in downtown West Chester. Starting this Friday, visitors can sip, shop, and dine amidst thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of holiday festivities. It’s all part of six weekends of holiday magic, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, during Chester County Hospital Lights...
New Program to Help Chester County Homeowners with Low, Moderate Incomes Repair Their Homes
Starting in December, Chester County will be able to apply for a portion of more than $120 million from the Whole-Home Repairs Program, a Pennsylvania initiative to make homes in the state safer, accessible to people with disabilities, and more energy efficient, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The...
2 additional buses of asylum-seekers from Texas arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia
The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.
philasun.com
City Officials release statement on death of sanitation employee for the Streets Department, Ikeem Johnson
Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams issued the following statements on the death of Sanitation employee Ikeem Johnson last Friday. Mayor Kenney:. “This is a hard day for our City’s workforce. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of...
O Montco Towns of Cheer and Fun, How Brightly Do Thee Shine: Big Dec. Events in Montco’s Small Settings
Glencairn Museum's display of creches from all over the world is just one of a number of signature events in Montgomery County for 2022.Photo byValley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Haverford High School football team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
philasun.com
Urban healthcare developer opens senior housing 55+ waitlist
Qualifying individuals will have the opportunity to apply online for mixed income senior Housing until December 31. Philadelphia and Jacksonville-based urban healthcare real estate developer TPP Capital Holdings TR (“TPP”) recently announced the opening of Tioga District’s Senior Housing 55+ waitlist. The waitlist will remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, and will only be available online via: www.tiogadistrictseniorliving.com.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0