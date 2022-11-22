ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narberth, PA

MONTCO.Today

MCCC to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

For the holiday season, consider giving the gift of life-saving blood. Montgomery County Community College will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1-6 PM in the College’s North Hall Gallery, 16 East High Street, Pottstown. Free parking is available at South Hall, 101 College Drive.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
High School Football PRO

Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Haverford High School football team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
HAVERFORD, PA
philasun.com

Urban healthcare developer opens senior housing 55+ waitlist

Qualifying individuals will have the opportunity to apply online for mixed income senior Housing until December 31. Philadelphia and Jacksonville-based urban healthcare real estate developer TPP Capital Holdings TR (“TPP”) recently announced the opening of Tioga District’s Senior Housing 55+ waitlist. The waitlist will remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, and will only be available online via: www.tiogadistrictseniorliving.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
