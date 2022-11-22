Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department.

An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. Winnebago’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue on Tuesday.

Three guns were located in the residence, including a handgun with a scratched off serial number and an AK-47 that was reported stolen. Cocaine and marijuana were also located.

Charles Lewis (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Deamarcus Lewis (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Charles has been charged with Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm as a Felon, Manufacture/Deliver 15<100 Grams of Cocaine and Manufacture/Deliver 30<500 grams of cannabis.

Deamarcus has been charged with Possession of a Firearm as a Felon and Manufacture/Deliver 15<100 grams of Cocaine.

The men are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

