ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Man charged with attempted murder of Ogle County deputy

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQCxZ_0jKS7WEe00

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, Ohio, with attempted murder after he reportedly tried to run down an Ogle County Deputy during a police chase.

According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, on Tuesday, November 22nd, Taylor was involved in a pursuit with Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies on IL Rte. 26 around 12:06 a.m.

When Taylor’s white Mazda MX5 turned onto Freeport Road, an Ogle County Deputy threw down stop sticks in an attempt to flatten his tires and end the pursuit, police said.

But, as Taylor approached the deputy, police say he veered toward him, even though the deputy was on the shoulder of the opposite lane of traffic, in an attempt to hit him. The deputy was able to jump out of the way of harm, police said.

Taylor later collided with a Stephenson County Sheriff’s vehicle when he re-entered the roadway, and was taken into custody.

Taylor is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail. Police say additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 18

Related
ourquadcities.com

Motorcyclist killed in Morrison crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Morrison, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. At 1:32 p.m. that day, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office release.
MORRISON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich woman facing multiple charges

A Sandwich woman is facing multiple charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle at Bridge Street and Vine Street in Millington Thursday morning. 44-year-old Toni Olson is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson was also ticketed with parking in the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.
MILLINGTON, IL
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
wglc.net

Ohio man charged with Attempted Murder after police pursuit in Ogle County

OREGON – An Ohio man has been charged with Attempted Murder after a police pursuit that began in Stephenson County. On Tuesday the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office reports that they joined a pursuit initiated by Stephenson County of a fleeing vehicle. Authorities say an Ogle County deputy deployed stop sticks in an effort to flatten the vehicles tires when the driver allegedly swerved towards the deputy in an attempt to hit them. The Deputy was able to move out of the way to avoid injury, and the pursuit came to an end when the fleeing vehicle struck a police vehicle. The driver was identified as 49-year-old Brian Taylor of Massillon, Ohio. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and is being held at the Ogle County Jail.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 21-24, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Brayan Orozco-Ramos, 21, Rochelle, for improper lane usage. Orozco-Ramos posted an promise to comply and a court date is set for Jan. 27, 2023. On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Edlaus L. New, 52, New York, for operating an uninsured motor...
ROCHELLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man charged with trespassing, property damage

Kendall County deputies were called early Friday morning to the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. They arrested 39-year-old Jeremy W. Larson, Yorkville, and charged him with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence. Larson was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville where...
YORKVILLE, IL
1440 WROK Radio

Woman Charged in Death of 50-Year-Old Rockford Man

A crash in the village of New Milford, Illinois just south of Rockford earlier this month resulted in the death of a Rockford man, and the woman who allegedly hit him has now been charged. According to the press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Kelsey L. Schaffer...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
cleveland19.com

Stark County man pleads not guilty to deadly drunk driving accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when...
STARK COUNTY, OH
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating A Double Shooting on the West Side

12:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Arcadia Terrace for reports of. shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers observed a sedan driving away. Officers conducted. a traffic stop on the vehicle and located two adult female shooting victims with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
FREEPORT, IL
wglc.net

Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota Reporter

Two men found dead in Mendota residence

MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead inside a residence on Nov. 22 after authorities received a report of two unresponsive males. Mendota Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the residence at 302 Ninth Ave. at approximately 12:28 p.m., at which time they found Austin P. Sessler, 24, 302 Ninth Ave., and Cameron P. Given, 19, 620 ½ Main St., deceased.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County Courthouse to open in December following arson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County court officials are crediting tools they developed during the COVID-19 pandemic with helping them make a significant transition after a fire closed their offices earlier this month. All operations at the Winnebago County Courthouse, including all 16 courtrooms, have been moved to the Winnebago County Justice Center, a transition prompted […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy