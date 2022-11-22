Man charged with attempted murder of Ogle County deputy

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, Ohio, with attempted murder after he reportedly tried to run down an Ogle County Deputy during a police chase.

According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, on Tuesday, November 22nd, Taylor was involved in a pursuit with Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies on IL Rte. 26 around 12:06 a.m.

When Taylor’s white Mazda MX5 turned onto Freeport Road, an Ogle County Deputy threw down stop sticks in an attempt to flatten his tires and end the pursuit, police said.

But, as Taylor approached the deputy, police say he veered toward him, even though the deputy was on the shoulder of the opposite lane of traffic, in an attempt to hit him. The deputy was able to jump out of the way of harm, police said.

Taylor later collided with a Stephenson County Sheriff’s vehicle when he re-entered the roadway, and was taken into custody.

Taylor is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail. Police say additional charges are likely.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.