ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Aren’t Stars

Sooooo ... don’t expect Quentin Tarantino to direct a Marvel movie anytime soon. Not that you would have. Tarantino has, with very few exceptions, only ever made original movies. (Jackie Brown was based on an Elmore Leonard novel; that is his only adaptation to date.) But if you’re curious about Tarantino’s feelings about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can find them on the new episode of the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy