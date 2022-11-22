ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyvoice.com

Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot

After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘It’s an experience, not a transaction’: Despite closures, Center City retail rebounds closer to pre-pandemic levels

Lactose-free cheese was the theme on a recent Thursday evening at the Philly Cheese School. Julia Birnbaum laid out tasting plates for eight students in her storefront classroom at 9th and Lombard streets in South Philadelphia, and wrote the names of the varieties they would sample on a blackboard: Challerhocker, L’Amuse Brabander Reserve, Tickler Cheddar, and Cravero Parmigiano.
ECONOMY, PA
WITF

Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County

The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road

The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 475 Tyson Ave | Glenside | Denise Frazier | Elite Level Realty

Denise Frazier of Elite Level Realty added a new listing for sale at 475 Tyson Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. This mixed-use package consists of the following properties located within 500' of each other at the busy intersection of Jenkintown Road and North Tyson Avenue in Abington Township (with a Glenside 19038 mailing address): 2602 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058090; 2606 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058572, 2608 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058450; 475 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058452; 482 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058382; 486 Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058392; 490 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058086. All property being offered is zoned within the MS-L District. Per the Abington Township Zoning Ordinance, the list of uses that are permitted by-right within the MS-L District may include: H-1 Apartment/Condominium Building, H-4 Duplex Dwelling Unit, H-9 Townhouse Dwelling Unit, H-10 Twin Dwelling Unit, H-11 Village Dwelling Unit. This is an estate sale, and all property will be conveyed in its current “as-is” condition. Buyer may have the right of inspection to establish condition; however, Seller will not make nor cause to be made any repairs. Buyer will be responsible for any and all occupancy certifications as required by Buyer’s lender and/or Abington Township.
GLENSIDE, PA
CBS Philly

South Philadelphia Best Buy Black Friday shoppers on the rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores are open early for Black Friday, the official start to the holiday shopping season.It's an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games. Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush."It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices."I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Home partially collapses in house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Thursday on North 18th Street near Route 1.Heavy smoke billowed from the home, and part of the home collapsed.A dog was treated for smoke inhalation.Another fire broke out in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning killing a 91-year-old man.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Act II Playhouse Serves up a Sharp Holiday Porter; Not a Drinkable Ale, But a Delightful Night

Act II Playhouse's Holiday Show "Cole for Your Stocking" has been called a "fizzy, frothy dry martini of a holiday revenue"; it pours fourth starting Dec. Dec. 6. Ambler’s Act II Playhouse, as promoted by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, announces a musical cabaret for the holiday season, Cole for Your Stocking. It’s a collection of Cole Porter standards, displaying the composer-songwriter’s witty lyrics, written for both the Broadway stage and Hollywood film studios.
AMBLER, PA
