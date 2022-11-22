Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyvoice.com
Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
‘You can change your life’: North Philly e-waste recycler employs and supports people coming home from prison
The aisles and shelves in the warehouse at PAR-Recycle Works in North Philadelphia are covered in discarded electronic devices. There are old computers, printers, routers, charging cables, and more. While this stuff may seem like junk to many, to the people employed at Recycle Works, it represents something bigger —...
fox29.com
Family finds homeless man who found and returned woman's car keys in Philadelphia
When she got back to her car, she found a pleasant surprise. A note informed her that a man, who said he was homeless and uses a wheelchair, found her keys and hid them in the car's wheel well for her.
‘It’s an experience, not a transaction’: Despite closures, Center City retail rebounds closer to pre-pandemic levels
Lactose-free cheese was the theme on a recent Thursday evening at the Philly Cheese School. Julia Birnbaum laid out tasting plates for eight students in her storefront classroom at 9th and Lombard streets in South Philadelphia, and wrote the names of the varieties they would sample on a blackboard: Challerhocker, L’Amuse Brabander Reserve, Tickler Cheddar, and Cravero Parmigiano.
This Bucks County Museum Will Be Breaking Ground on Their New Permanent Home This Week
The historic farmhouse will be the new permeant location of the museum.Photo byThe African American Museum of Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums will be breaking ground on their new home in a historic local building this week.
Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County
The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road
The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
phillyvoice.com
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
New Owners of Popular Bucks County Toy Stores Are Helping Local Children Get Their Letters to Santa
The toy stores will have mailboxes for children who want to send letters to Santa.Photo byTyler Moore. The new owners of two popular Bucks County toy stores are working with the community to help young Christmas lovers get their letters to Santa.
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 475 Tyson Ave | Glenside | Denise Frazier | Elite Level Realty
Denise Frazier of Elite Level Realty added a new listing for sale at 475 Tyson Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. This mixed-use package consists of the following properties located within 500' of each other at the busy intersection of Jenkintown Road and North Tyson Avenue in Abington Township (with a Glenside 19038 mailing address): 2602 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058090; 2606 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058572, 2608 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058450; 475 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058452; 482 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058382; 486 Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058392; 490 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058086. All property being offered is zoned within the MS-L District. Per the Abington Township Zoning Ordinance, the list of uses that are permitted by-right within the MS-L District may include: H-1 Apartment/Condominium Building, H-4 Duplex Dwelling Unit, H-9 Townhouse Dwelling Unit, H-10 Twin Dwelling Unit, H-11 Village Dwelling Unit. This is an estate sale, and all property will be conveyed in its current “as-is” condition. Buyer may have the right of inspection to establish condition; however, Seller will not make nor cause to be made any repairs. Buyer will be responsible for any and all occupancy certifications as required by Buyer’s lender and/or Abington Township.
South Philadelphia Best Buy Black Friday shoppers on the rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores are open early for Black Friday, the official start to the holiday shopping season.It's an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games. Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush."It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices."I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.
morethanthecurve.com
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Home partially collapses in house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Thursday on North 18th Street near Route 1.Heavy smoke billowed from the home, and part of the home collapsed.A dog was treated for smoke inhalation.Another fire broke out in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning killing a 91-year-old man.
Act II Playhouse Serves up a Sharp Holiday Porter; Not a Drinkable Ale, But a Delightful Night
Act II Playhouse's Holiday Show "Cole for Your Stocking" has been called a "fizzy, frothy dry martini of a holiday revenue"; it pours fourth starting Dec. Dec. 6. Ambler’s Act II Playhouse, as promoted by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, announces a musical cabaret for the holiday season, Cole for Your Stocking. It’s a collection of Cole Porter standards, displaying the composer-songwriter’s witty lyrics, written for both the Broadway stage and Hollywood film studios.
Sweet Nina's builds banana buzz at Reading Terminal Market with tasty takes on pudding
Sweet Nina's is a new one-stop shop in the Reading Terminal Market for all things banana pudding with flavors such as caramel pecan, peanut butter and Apple Crisp.
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
This Bucks County Mother Has Gone Viral by Showing What You Can Find When Dumpster Diving
The Bucks County mother is showing people how one person's trash is another's treasure. A mother from the Bucks County area has been making waves online as she shows her viewers how to find essential items in a unique fashion. Steven Kurutz wrote about the local women in The New York Times.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1