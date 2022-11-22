ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy