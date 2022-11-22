MADISON, Wis. — The bacteria that cause illnesses like strep throat and ear infections is becoming more resistant to the drugs used to it, UW Health doctors warned Monday. Doctors tend to use antibiotics like penicillin or amoxicillin to fight bacteria, however, over time those drugs become less effective or even ineffective as the bacteria develop resistance. This antimicrobial resistance...

