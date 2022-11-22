Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!. 1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil) Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Grease and flour large...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
wisfarmer.com
Cover crop and grazing strategies pay off for Columbus farmer
COLUMBUS ‒Inter-seeding cover crops into corn provides the opportunity to graze livestock until the end of the year, says farmer Jeff Gaska who shared many unique strategies he employs on his Columbus farm where he grows corn, soybeans and wheat on 450 acres. “Diversification is the key,” he told...
wtaq.com
New Members Appointed to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee
MADISON – Darren and Kendall Riskedal of Jefferson County, Casey and Morgan Lobdell of Iowa County, Luke and Ashley Lisowe of Calumet County, and Lexi Cook of St. Croix County have been appointed to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference on December 4.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now
CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
wisfarmer.com
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
ozaukeepress.com
Where everybody knows your name
Four decades ago a 20-year-old Randy Buser opened Grand Avenue Saloon and created a Port institution known for its friendly vibe and commitment to being open every day of the year. FOR 40 YEARS, Randy Buser has been behind the bar at Grand Avenue Saloon, a mainstay of Port Washington’s...
UW Health doctors warn of bacteria’s growing resistance to antibiotics
MADISON, Wis. — The bacteria that cause illnesses like strep throat and ear infections is becoming more resistant to the drugs used to it, UW Health doctors warned Monday. Doctors tend to use antibiotics like penicillin or amoxicillin to fight bacteria, however, over time those drugs become less effective or even ineffective as the bacteria develop resistance. This antimicrobial resistance...
wgtd.org
Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation
(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
