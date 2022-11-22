ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!. 1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil) Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Grease and flour large...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Cover crop and grazing strategies pay off for Columbus farmer

COLUMBUS ‒Inter-seeding cover crops into corn provides the opportunity to graze livestock until the end of the year, says farmer Jeff Gaska who shared many unique strategies he employs on his Columbus farm where he grows corn, soybeans and wheat on 450 acres. “Diversification is the key,” he told...
COLUMBUS, WI
wtaq.com

New Members Appointed to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee

MADISON – Darren and Kendall Riskedal of Jefferson County, Casey and Morgan Lobdell of Iowa County, Luke and Ashley Lisowe of Calumet County, and Lexi Cook of St. Croix County have been appointed to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference on December 4.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint

KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now

CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
CEDARBURG, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Where everybody knows your name

Four decades ago a 20-year-old Randy Buser opened Grand Avenue Saloon and created a Port institution known for its friendly vibe and commitment to being open every day of the year. FOR 40 YEARS, Randy Buser has been behind the bar at Grand Avenue Saloon, a mainstay of Port Washington’s...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Health doctors warn of bacteria’s growing resistance to antibiotics

MADISON, Wis. — The bacteria that cause illnesses like strep throat and ear infections is becoming more resistant to the drugs used to it, UW Health doctors warned Monday. Doctors tend to use antibiotics like penicillin or amoxicillin to fight bacteria, however, over time those drugs become less effective or even ineffective as the bacteria develop resistance. This antimicrobial resistance...
MADISON, WI
wgtd.org

Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation

(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE

