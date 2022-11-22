Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94, of Lone Oak, Texas, passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928, in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.

LONE OAK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO