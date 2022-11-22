Read full article on original website
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
KLTV
Family, friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “While this place is a place of the administration of justice, today we claim it as a place of remembrance,” Taylor Heaton stated at the memorial service. Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him Tuesday afternoon in Smith County’s...
Jerry Don Chester
Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
JOE D. WHEELER BIOGRAPHY
Joe was born in the Gafford Chapel Community on January 11, 1934, to Ebb Kellogg Wheeler and Vada Reed Wheeler. Joe graduated from Sulphur Springs Senior High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended East Texas State Teachers College where he majored in Pre-Engineering for two years and graduated with a major in Industrial Education and a minor in Mathematics in 1956. He married Janet Perkins at her parent’s home in Sulphur Springs on June 11, 1954.
Obituary – Anthony Wilson Maffia
A graveside service for Anthony Wilson Maffia, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Shane Carrington officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Maffia passed away on November 15, 2022, at his residence. Anthony...
Mix 93.1
Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition
Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
Tyler, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Current & Past Board of Directors Gather In Celebration
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding, fêted current and former Foundation Board members with a reception on November 15 at the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs lobby. The reception felt more like a...
steelcountrybee.com
AREA CHAMPS!
Daingerfield’s Head Coach and Athletic Director Davin Nelson lifts the Area Championship trophy after the TIgers’ 29-22 win over DeKalb ...
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
KLTV
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
Paris District Road Report for November 28, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
KLTV
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94, of Lone Oak, Texas, passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928, in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.
Hopkins County Records — Nov. 18, 2022
The following land deeds were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Leticia Beles Gonzalez and Vanessa Buenrostro to Clint Williams and Cydney Williams; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Danie Renae Garner to Robert Earl Garner Jr; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Joe Ricks to Andrew...
Robert “Dylan” Schepp
Robert Dylan Schepp ascended to Heaven on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas. A memorial service for Dylan, age 16, of Como, Texas, will be held at 1 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Bro. Mack McClain, Dr. Andrew Hodges, and Paul Ray Vititow officiating.
