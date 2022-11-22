Welcome home: Golden Guardians signs ‘the best support in the LCS’ to kick off the team’s 2023 rebuild

Read full article on original website
The final piece: Hylissang joins MAD Lions ahead of LEC 2023 season
MAD Lions confirmed Hylissang as its new support today ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split. The announcement came shortly after Fnatic’s goodbye to the player who accompanied them since 2018, but rumors surrounding his possible arrival to MAD Lions started with a report from Alejandro Gomis earlier this month.
A Worlds-winning head coach is struggling to find a new team after capturing the Summoner’s Cup
It’s only been a few weeks since League of Legends fans watched DRX hoist the Summoner’s Cup after one of the most exciting miracle runs in World Championship history. But even after such a historic title, the team’s head coach is struggling to find a new team for 2023.
One-two punches: MAD Lions signs Carzzy and Chasy ahead of 2023 LEC season
MAD Lions signed Carzzy as its new AD carry and Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon as its new top laner today, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship winter split. The signings, however, still depend on Riot Games’ approval. Carzzy is making his comeback to the team...
Live Gen.G LCK roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
Coming into the 2022 season, Gen.G had put together one of the most explosive rosters of recent years. Its goal was to go big and pick up the best talents to aim for the League of Legends World Championship. The organization revamped the lineup around its star ADC player Ruler,...
Evil Geniuses confirm new all-star South American Dota 2 roster signing for DPC 2023 season
Just under a month of speculation, partial confirmations, and insider reports have finally been laid to rest as Evil Geniuses officially announce the signing of a new all-star South American Dota 2 roster ahead of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. As previously reported, this roster is made up of...
Only 2 spots left at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier World Final
The team list for the $1 million CS:GO tournament in December BLAST Premier World Final is nearly finalized after G2 and Heroic punched their tickets to the competition today following their matches at BLAST Premier Fall Final. The two remaining spots in the BLAST Premier World Final will be filled...
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
CoD fans are debating if one of the franchise’s most quickly forgotten games needs a sequel
There’s a collection of players on the verge of rioting, begging for a sequel to a beloved Call of Duty title. No, not anything from the Modern Warfare franchise, don’t be ridiculous. Another Black Ops or a World at War sequel? Of course not. The title you were...
FPS streamers pile on the payload: Timmy and Summit1g face off in $25K Overwatch 2 showdown
After Overwatch 2 fans are finished celebrating Thanksgiving this year, they’ll be able to relax and nurse their food babies the next day while they watch two FPS Twitch streamers and their teams face off in a fierce battle in a new tournament with a $25,000 prize on Nov. 25.
Evil Geniuses round out 2023 LCS roster with two All-Pro pick-ups from 100 Thieves
After weeks of speculation and reported roster moves, League of Legends free agency is officially in full swing for the LCS. With that comes North American organizations officially signing and locking in their rosters for the 2023 season. First up is one of the brightest teams in the LCS to date, Evil Geniuses.
Panda Cup Invites are in for both Melee and Ultimate
Panda Cup, the Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament circuit licensed by Nintendo, has finally released the set of competitors that are qualified to compete in the Panda Cup finale. The Melee side of things has legendary players such as Hungrybox, Mang0, and Amsa. Joining them...
Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode. Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard...
‘I’ve got less than a million’: Sneyking reveals the math behind winning Dota 2’s TI11
Winning The International is the ultimate dream of many Dota 2 fans, regardless of their skill level. Fans generally divide the prize money by five to guesstimate players’ earnings from the event, but Sneyking recently shared that the calculations had more than five variables after a viewer asked how much he received from winning TI11 with Tundra Esports on stream.
How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023
With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
How to visit all improvements in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter
Season of Plunder is coming to a close with a community event, allowing players to rebuild the Eliknsi Quarter. The Eliksni’s arrival in the Last City was a major plot point during Season of the Splicer, and Season of Plunder is wrapping up some of that storyline’s loose ends.
Blacklist International builds SEA Filipino super team for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
It’s only been a week since Blacklist International acquired a DPC slot in SEA, and the organization just announced an All-Star Dota 2 lineup to fill it today. Blacklist will be represented by an all-Filipino roster consisting of Marc “Raven” Fausto, Karl “Karl” Baldovino, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Timothy “TIMS” Randrup, and Nico “eyyou” Barcelon.
One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers
Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
