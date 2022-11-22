ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MT

NBCMontana

Missing woman, newborn found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Two 18-year-old men killed in Butte shooting

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says two 18-year-old men from Butte were killed in a shooting in Uptown on Tuesday evening. Butte Police, Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. at 925 W. Woolman St. and found the two men dead.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
BELGRADE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
MISSOULA, MT
herosports.com

Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program

When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana

Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
BOZEMAN, MT

