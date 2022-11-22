ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
ORLANDO, FL
Free Thanksgiving meals provided at Midway Safe Harbor Center in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Families in the Sanford area picked up free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday night at the Midway Safe Harbor Center. The event was hosted by Morgan & Morgan and University of Central Florida basketball player C.J. Walker. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
SANFORD, FL
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
5-year-old boy with autism found dead in pond near Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child search ended in tragedy Thanksgiving morning after the body of 5-year-old Aaron Peña was recovered from a pond near his Orange County home, according to deputies. Peña’s mother, Melissa Stanton, said the 5-year-old was non-verbal with autism and wandered away from...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orion enters distant retrograde orbit around moon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orion, which launched into space atop NASA’s mega rocket over a week ago, entered into distant retrograde around the moon Friday afternoon. According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is a part of the Artemis I mission, entered into the retrograde “at a high altitude approximately 50,000 miles from the surface of the Moon.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
ORLANDO, FL
Parking, rental cars in short supply at Orlando airport amid busy Thanksgiving season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halfway through the Thanksgiving travel season, the Orlando International Airport is facing challenges with record-high passenger traffic, according to airport officials. On the day before Thanksgiving, the travel officials said that nearly all parking at the airport was full and rental car companies have been struggling...
ORLANDO, FL
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
ORLANDO, FL
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: TJ Moore

DELAND, Fla – Every game has a winner and a loser, but the end of a season can bring about positive reflection. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is doing just that. TJ Moore is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs at DeLand High School. With...
DELAND, FL

