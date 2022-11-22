EATONVILLE, Fla. – Community and church leaders in Eatonville banded together Wednesday to help feed their fellow neighbors in need ahead of Thanksgiving. “Since we (had a) storm, hurricane, I am quite sure a lot of people have no place to cook, no place to have no holiday,” Kim Middleton said. “So I am going to give back to community.”

