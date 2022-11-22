Read full article on original website
‘A blessing:’ More than 300 meals delivered to Eatonville community in drive-thru event
EATONVILLE, Fla. – Community and church leaders in Eatonville banded together Wednesday to help feed their fellow neighbors in need ahead of Thanksgiving. “Since we (had a) storm, hurricane, I am quite sure a lot of people have no place to cook, no place to have no holiday,” Kim Middleton said. “So I am going to give back to community.”
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
Free Thanksgiving meals provided at Midway Safe Harbor Center in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Families in the Sanford area picked up free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday night at the Midway Safe Harbor Center. The event was hosted by Morgan & Morgan and University of Central Florida basketball player C.J. Walker. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
Culinary students help Salvation Army of Orlando serve Thanksgiving meal to thousands
ORLANDO, Fla. – The countdown to the annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day meal in Orlando began with culinary students, faculty and staff making more than 8,200 traditional meals for Orange County’s less fortunate populations. It’s the first time preparing the meal for master chef Alex Erdmann, the dean...
Neighbors flip the switch on popular annual light show in Celebration
CELEBRATION, Fla. – As soon as the sun went down this Thanksgiving, the holiday lights lined Jeater Bend Drive in Celebration turned on. The creator of the neighborhood’s annual holiday light show for more than a decade says this will be the last year. Justin Pickle said 13...
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving. Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing. [TRENDING: Man accused of...
Lights, snow, markets and more: Winter Garden gets ready for free holiday festivities
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The city of Winter Garden is preparing a month of Christmas and holiday activities, including Christmas light displays, concerts, markets, parades and more. Tis the Season in Winter Garden kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 with Light Up Winter Garden, from 6 p.m. to 9...
Robert Iger tweets out thanks to cast members as he retakes Disney reins
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Robert Iger’s first tweet since taking the company over again gives thanks for fellow new Disney employees and cast members. “It was always a privilege to work with all of you, and it certainly is a privilege to do it again!” Iger tweeted Thursday.
5-year-old boy with autism found dead in pond near Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child search ended in tragedy Thanksgiving morning after the body of 5-year-old Aaron Peña was recovered from a pond near his Orange County home, according to deputies. Peña’s mother, Melissa Stanton, said the 5-year-old was non-verbal with autism and wandered away from...
Orion enters distant retrograde orbit around moon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orion, which launched into space atop NASA’s mega rocket over a week ago, entered into distant retrograde around the moon Friday afternoon. According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is a part of the Artemis I mission, entered into the retrograde “at a high altitude approximately 50,000 miles from the surface of the Moon.”
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver
OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible. Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community. [TRENDING:...
Parking, rental cars in short supply at Orlando airport amid busy Thanksgiving season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halfway through the Thanksgiving travel season, the Orlando International Airport is facing challenges with record-high passenger traffic, according to airport officials. On the day before Thanksgiving, the travel officials said that nearly all parking at the airport was full and rental car companies have been struggling...
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
Driver rescued from burning SUV after crash topples power pole near Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was rescued Thursday from a burning vehicle in Altamonte Springs after a crash knocked over a power pole, officials said. The crash happened just after noon on State Road 434 near Orange Avenue. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed...
Orlando FreeFall training, inspection documents ‘doctored’ after teen’s death, general manager says
ORLANDO, Fla. – After 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding Orlando FreeFall, a massive statewide investigation began. Early on in the investigation, reporters were provided one-page documents that showed training certifications for two employees who were working the night of Sampson’s death. News 6 is...
Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: TJ Moore
DELAND, Fla – Every game has a winner and a loser, but the end of a season can bring about positive reflection. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is doing just that. TJ Moore is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs at DeLand High School. With...
