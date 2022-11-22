Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Historic Walnut Hill Farm in Ottsville
The local home is a cozy piece of history that makes from a great house for a family.Photo byEveryHome.com. An historic farmhouse in Bucks County, replete with privacy and an antique aesthetic, has recently gone up for sale.
Bleats and Treats: Amish Farm & House, Lancaster, Has Unique Ways to Get into the Holiday Spirit
If the name Amish Christmas Cookie Tour sounds delicious, there's a good reason: It is. As Nov. wanes and Dec. dawns, the 2022 Lancaster County holiday calendar is becoming as busy as Santa’s workshop. Two of the area’s signature holiday events — an Amish Christmas Cookie Tour and a...
glensidelocal.com
We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers
We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 309 Florence Ave APT 106 | Jenkintown | Marla Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach
Marla Cohen of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 309 Florence Ave APT 106 in Jenkintown. For additional details, click here. Rarely offered three bedroom *first floor end unit with a balcony! *Sunny location with privacy. This pristine, move in ready condo greets you on newer hardwood flooring that extends into the kitchen. The kitchen is rich with solid wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is yours. Neutral decor includes durable and eco-friendly, top-grade wool carpeting. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, giving you a great view through the glass sliders of the balcony. This open space is large enough for your favorite furniture and entertaining. Closet space is generous with a full wall of closets in the foyer. There is a walk in closet just beyond the dining room that is large enough for large items. Three nicely sized bedrooms, one with new plank flooring. The master bedroom suite has a dressing area that includes a granite-topped counter, large walk-in closet and another two door closet. Custom shelving can be found throughout this home. The balcony is roomy enough for a small patio set. Your Beaver Hill HOA includes almost everything you need! *Full time door attendant greets you and your guests. *Complimentary shuttle service takes you to the local area. There is an updated community room, laundry facilities, extra storage room, elevators and all utilities, except phone and cable. Electric, gas heat, air conditioning, water, gas and sewer are all covered in the HOA. *The outdoor pool and fitness center are yours for a small fee. *On-Site Maintenance and Management staff are here to help you. Parking in the lot is unassigned. The parking garage is available through a lottery system. The train station is in walking distance, as well as downtown Jenkintown. Highly acclaimed Jenkintown Schools are just across the street. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Late December settlement is preferred. Furniture is also available.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
This Bucks County Museum Will Be Breaking Ground on Their New Permanent Home This Week
The historic farmhouse will be the new permeant location of the museum.Photo byThe African American Museum of Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums will be breaking ground on their new home in a historic local building this week.
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes. Proceeds from the latter will help defray the costs of the former.
delcoculturevultures.com
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
sanatogapost.com
Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility
POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea
Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs.Photo byJessica Griffin at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather tomorrow for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House
- Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House in Pennsylvania is a great way to learn more about the great architect. Located in the Laurel Highlands, Fallingwater is considered one of the best works of architecture. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright Fallingwater House in...
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
philadelphiaweekly.com
Philadelphia’s Best and Hippest Hotels for Out-of-Towner’s Holiday Vacation or At-Home Staycation
With internationally known holiday attractions such as the street lights in South Philly and Christmas themed bar/restaurants such as U-Ville (like Dr. Seuss’ “Who-Ville”) across from City Hall, Philadelphia, all-over, has become beloved and renowned for how uniquely it treats the wintry holidays, from Thanksgiving Day on through New Year’s Day and its Mummers’ Parade.
O Montco Towns of Cheer and Fun, How Brightly Do Thee Shine: Big Dec. Events in Montco’s Small Settings
Glencairn Museum's display of creches from all over the world is just one of a number of signature events in Montgomery County for 2022.Photo byValley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
