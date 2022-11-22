ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwyne, PA

glensidelocal.com

We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers

We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
GLENSIDE, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 309 Florence Ave APT 106 | Jenkintown | Marla Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach

Marla Cohen of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 309 Florence Ave APT 106 in Jenkintown. For additional details, click here. Rarely offered three bedroom *first floor end unit with a balcony! *Sunny location with privacy. This pristine, move in ready condo greets you on newer hardwood flooring that extends into the kitchen. The kitchen is rich with solid wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is yours. Neutral decor includes durable and eco-friendly, top-grade wool carpeting. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, giving you a great view through the glass sliders of the balcony. This open space is large enough for your favorite furniture and entertaining. Closet space is generous with a full wall of closets in the foyer. There is a walk in closet just beyond the dining room that is large enough for large items. Three nicely sized bedrooms, one with new plank flooring. The master bedroom suite has a dressing area that includes a granite-topped counter, large walk-in closet and another two door closet. Custom shelving can be found throughout this home. The balcony is roomy enough for a small patio set. Your Beaver Hill HOA includes almost everything you need! *Full time door attendant greets you and your guests. *Complimentary shuttle service takes you to the local area. There is an updated community room, laundry facilities, extra storage room, elevators and all utilities, except phone and cable. Electric, gas heat, air conditioning, water, gas and sewer are all covered in the HOA. *The outdoor pool and fitness center are yours for a small fee. *On-Site Maintenance and Management staff are here to help you. Parking in the lot is unassigned. The parking garage is available through a lottery system. The train station is in walking distance, as well as downtown Jenkintown. Highly acclaimed Jenkintown Schools are just across the street. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Late December settlement is preferred. Furniture is also available.
JENKINTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
WEST CHESTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility

POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea

Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs.Photo byJessica Griffin at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather tomorrow for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House

- Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House in Pennsylvania is a great way to learn more about the great architect. Located in the Laurel Highlands, Fallingwater is considered one of the best works of architecture. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright Fallingwater House in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philadelphiaweekly.com

Philadelphia’s Best and Hippest Hotels for Out-of-Towner’s Holiday Vacation or At-Home Staycation

With internationally known holiday attractions such as the street lights in South Philly and Christmas themed bar/restaurants such as U-Ville (like Dr. Seuss’ “Who-Ville”) across from City Hall, Philadelphia, all-over, has become beloved and renowned for how uniquely it treats the wintry holidays, from Thanksgiving Day on through New Year’s Day and its Mummers’ Parade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
