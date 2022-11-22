Read full article on original website
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
KETV.com
'Very mind boggling': Inspector general of corrections reacts to inmates walking away
OMAHA, Neb. — Just weeks from a parole hearing and potential release, an inmate walks away from custody. And he's not the only one. In Nebraska's correctional system there are two community corrections centers. These less restrictive facilities serve as a transitional opportunity for inmates preparing for a possible...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln plumber's widow, animal clinic agree to $3M settlement of wrongful-death suit
A Lincoln veterinary clinic and its property owner have agreed to pay $3 million to settle a wrongful-death case filed by the widow of a man killed after he was crushed in a partial ceiling collapse in 2019. In the lawsuit filed in 2020 in Lancaster County District Court, Ryan...
WOWT
Dormitories on former college campus in Blair to be repurposed into apartments for youth aging out of foster care
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Funding has been approved to build apartments on the former Dana College campus in Blair. According to Angels Share Incorporated, funding has been allocated and construction will soon begin on a $17.4 million project to build 61 apartments for youth aging out of foster care. The...
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
News Channel Nebraska
Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
Vendor For Iowa Wedding Accused of Burglarizing Their Home During Ceremony
When you're getting married, about the furthest thing from your mind is that one of the people you contracted with for the special day could be plotting to steal from you. Iowa authorities say that's exactly what this man did. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey B. Vanhouten...
Douglas County Health Department reports first adult death due to influenza
The Douglas County Health Depart is reporting the first adult death from influenza in the county. This death comes on the heels of a rapid increase in cases over the previous week.
Nebraska county attorney faces 1 year in prison after using office to go after ex-wife’s boyfriend
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
Missing teen returned to home, Wayne County Sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff said that the missing teen has been located and safely returned to her home.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
