860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
iredellfreenews.com
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County
19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
860wacb.com
Assault Charges Filed Against Conover Man
23-year old Anthony Alan Blanco of Conover was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Blanco is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
Mexican officials say NC woman, Shanquella Robinson, died from ‘direct attack’; arrest warrant obtained
A Charlotte woman died from injuries sustained in a “direct attack” at a villa in San Jose del Cabo in late October, officials in Mexico confirmed Thursday.
860wacb.com
Man Jailed On Felony Charges In Alexander County
40-year old Michael Wayne Ballard is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $50,000. He was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ballard is also charged with felony probation violation. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
WMBF
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams shot his 39-year-old partner following an argument at their home on Bond Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
Johnson City Press
Telford man arrested, charged with domestic assault after standoff
A Telford man has been arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after a standoff that began late Wednesday night. Darrell Ogg, 59, was arrested by Washington County sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a domestic assault call on Eden Drive, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Charged With Assaulting Detention Officers
On Sunday, November 13th, an incident occurred at the Burke County Jail in reference to a felony assault on two Detention Officers. 18-year old Wilbert Jonathan Miller of Morganton was arrested on a DWI charge. While at the Magistrate’s Office, he was also given a 10-day jail sentence for contempt.
860wacb.com
Man Returned To Alexander County Jail
Brandon Lonnie Lester, age 35 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Tuesday after being served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Lester missed a court date on charges filed in October by Taylorsville Police for second-degree trespass and resisting a public officer. As of earlier today, Lester remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $30,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
860wacb.com
Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Probation Violations
Ronnie William McCurdy, age 30 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Tuesday. He is facing a charge of felony probation violation out of county and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. McCurdy has been released from custody with a bond of $30,000. A November 28th court date is scheduled.
WLOS.com
Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County
A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
