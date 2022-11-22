Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
Serving the community: Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meaning
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, staff at the Salvation Army made a huge feast for the Hampton Roads community. The Thanksgiving spirit came through with full plates and a strong message of staying positive through a tough year. Many people stood in line to get a Thanksgiving meal inside...
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
Small Business Saturday in the ViBe Creative District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe District in Virginia Beach is celebrating Small Business Saturday Saturday, according to a press release from the ViBe Creative District. The Seventh Annual Small Business Saturday put on by the Vibe Creative District nonprofit runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ViBe Park, the organization said.
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive provides more than 300 meals in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Boxes of turkeys and bags filled with holiday groceries lined the parking lot at Darling Stadium in Hampton for the Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive. Sherron Childress joined a team of volunteers to ensure Thanksgiving tables are full for more than 300 Hampton Roads families this year.
How you can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and there are plenty of small businesses to explore in Hampton Roads. Here's where you can shop locally in the 757 this weekend:. ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach. The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate...
Black Friday shoppers stay vigilant after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but some shoppers at Greenbrier Mall said the huge crowds have them feeling uneasy, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
tmpresale.com
A Mother’s Day Celebrations show in Hampton, VA May 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New A Mother’s Day Celebration presale code has finally been added: This is a great chance for you to get A Mother’s Day Celebration performance tickets in advance of the general public!!!. This could be the last opportunity ever to see A Mother’s Day Celebration live in Hampton,...
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
peninsulachronicle.com
European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
Season of giving comes as inflation expected to hike cost of Thanksgiving meal
NORFOLK, Va. — The season of giving is underway before the holidays in Hampton Roads. This weekend, several local organizations held food giveaways and others collected food and money to help families in need. For many people, the help comes at a good time, as families across the country...
Study: More than 10 percent of babies in Norfolk born preterm
The organization released its 2022 Report Card, Norfolk earning an “F”, meaning 11.5% of babies are born preterm, which is a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula
Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
VB Winter Shelter helps homeless escape the cold
The city has partnered with several faith organizations, on a rotation, to provide shelter and meals.
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
thenewjournalandguide.com
OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING
Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.
Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1