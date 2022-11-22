Read full article on original website
Related
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
Carrie Underwood helps Utah woman with surprise reveal during concert
A mom-to-be in Utah managed to get Carrie Underwood to help with a surprise reveal earlier this month at a concert in Salt Lake City.
Reports: Trump Praised Extremist Nick Fuentes At Mar-A-Lago Dinner
The former president said he liked his guest, according to The New York Times. Fuentes is a prominent white supremacist.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0