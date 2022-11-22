VantageScore is the second largest credit scoring model. It's slowly gaining momentum, but may become very important soon.

Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
FICO is the most common credit scoring model. Its latest version looks at your monthly credit balances
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Developed by the Fair Isaac Corporation,...
pymnts.com
FCA Calls for Credit Rating Reform
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is calling for a reformation of the way credit rating agencies (CRA) in the country operate and are governed. In a November report, the watchdog noted that the sector is “highly concentrated” and that “almost all credit information is supplied by 3 CRAs,” citing Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. It argued that switching between different CRAs is unnecessarily difficult and that there is a need for better data-sharing arrangements between agencies.
CNET
What Credit Score Do You Need for a Credit Card?
Your credit score is how you represent yourself to lenders. It's what determines the kinds of credit cards you're able to qualify for, and the kinds of terms you get with your card. But that doesn't mean there are only credit cards for people with good credit. There are credit...
Business Insider
Freedom Mortgage review: Accepts low credit scores for FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Insider's Featured Mortgage Lenders. On Quicken's...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
NASDAQ
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
Motley Fool
Could Bitcoin Help You Retire Early?
Despite its price dropping 65% in 2022, Bitcoin has still produced a monster return since its creation. Nonetheless, it's imperative to be ready for the inevitable volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 23, 2022 | Rates inch up but remain low month over month
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates increased slightly today, but...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Open a Joint Bank Account With Your Partner
You might share a roof and a life -- but you don't have to share a bank account. Many couples share finances and use the same bank account. You may want to take a different approach if certain factors apply to you. Consider your money management style and how much...
Cashing Out a 401(k): What a 401(k) Early Withdrawal Really Costs
As a retirement savings account, a 401(k) is primarily meant for long-term investments. However, if you're in need of funds, you may be considering whether cashing out a 401(k) early is feasible. It can be tempting to withdraw from a 401(k) before retirement, but it is important to understand the consequences you may face and the real cost of cashing out early.
morningbrew.com
Why the Fed wants you to lose your job
Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Hard or soft? No, it's not what your gutter mind is thinking—it’s what economists are debating in regard to what kind of landing we’ll face as the Fed handles inflation. The latest inflation numbers are looking a bit better than...
Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says
The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
CNBC
Mortgage demand rises 2.2% as interest rates decline slightly
Overall mortgage applications rose for the week, but were still far below last year's levels. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 6.67% last week from 6.90%. Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 3% for the week, but...
Business Insider
A financial planner who helped clients through the Great Recession has 5 tips for getting through the next one
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Financial planner Michael Garry opened his...
Investors Exit Homebuying Market
Elevated home prices and soaring mortgage rates have pushed people who are looking for homes as residences out of the market. Of that, you're well aware. But you may not know that investors are pulling back from homebuying, too, and the worry among them may be more falling home prices than rising prices.
Can I Use My 401(k) To Buy a House?
In addition to finding the best mortgage lender, saving enough money for a down payment on a house is one of the biggest obstacles prospective homeowners must overcome. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) requires a down payment of at least 3.5%, and many lenders insist on a 5% minimum. Placing less than 20% down requires paying for mortgage insurance, which will increase your monthly payments.
Mortgage rates continue to tick down
Mortgage rates fell for the second week in a row, despite the Fed Reserve's hawkishness with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 6.58%, down from 6.61% last week
Comments / 0