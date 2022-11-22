ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday train to collect toys for needy children from Ventura to Fillmore

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
A holiday train will make stops in Ventura, Santa Paula and Fillmore Saturday night to collect toys for needy children.

Santa and his helpers will get off the Spirit of the Holidays Train at each of the locales along the Santa Paula Branch Line to accept new, unwrapped gifts from residents and to hand out candy canes.

The toys will be distributed at a later date to underprivileged kids by the Fillmore Fire Department, Rotary Clubs and other service organizations, said Matt Blackburn, Ventura division manager of Sierra Northern Railway, which will operate the train.

The event is free. The public will not be allowed on board.

The train will be in Ventura at the pedestrian crossing just east of Montgomery Avenue from 6:20 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., then be at Alelia Street near the Saticoy Depot, 11220 Azahar St., from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

From 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., it will be at the Santa Paula Depot, 200 N. 10th St., and from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. at Sespe Avenue and Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore.

Sierra Northern Railway is the operator of the branch line that stretches 32 miles from Ventura through Santa Paula and Fillmore to unincorporated Piru.

Saturday's event will be the first holiday train along the line following a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The line's previous operator, Fillmore & Western Railway, ran holiday trains for years.

“We were eager to start it again,” Blackburn said.

For more information about the event, go to sunbursttrain.com/spirit-of-the-holidays

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris. Get a digital subscription.

