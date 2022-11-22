Read full article on original website
Wager this: Ohio, Michigan governors have friendly bet on Ohio State-Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — When players competing in the intense Ohio State-Michigan rivalry hit the field on Saturday, there will be more than a perfect season, a Big Ten East championship and bragging rights on the line. The governors of the teams’ respective states may have to pay up...
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
St. Albans police seek help from the public in locating missing man
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — St. Albans police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. James Lester, 48, has been missing since Nov. 15, police said. Lester has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds. Police report he was last seen...
