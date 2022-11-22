ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin Informs Players He Has Not Accepted Another Job

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFzA0_0jKS4ccL00

According to sources, Lane Kiffin met with his team on Tuesday after reports emerged on Monday night tying him to the Auburn position.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin met with his team on Tuesday and informed the players that he had not taken another job, sources indicated to The Grove Report this afternoon.

This news comes in the wake of reports on Monday night that Kiffin was set to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers and planned to "step down" from his position at Ole Miss on Friday.

Sources indicated that Kiffin addressed the issue with his team to ensure that if he did ever depart for another job, they would hear it from him and not the media.

While this doesn't indicate that Kiffin is guaranteed to not take another position following Thursday night's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, it appears that he has informed his team that he has yet to accept another position as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kiffin reacted to the report from Jon Sokoloff of WCBI in Columbus, Miss., with tweets of his own on Monday night, indicating that this move to Auburn was "news to him."

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Thursday night in Oxford.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl

Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss fans hammer SEC officiating after controversial fumble call

Another game and another rough outing for the SEC officiating crew. It appeared that Jaxson Dart threw a backwards pass, but the whistle blew the play when the ball hit the ground. After some discussion the officials decided the whistle was inadvertent and the down would be reset. But the officials realized quickly that didn’t make any sense, so they reviewed the play and determined the pass was backwards and MIssissippi State would have recovered the ball despite the fact that several players stopped when the whistle (which was allegedly accidental) blew.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Tim Brando Has Blunt Message For Lane Kiffin After Latest Loss

On Thursday night, Ole Miss fell short to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. With the loss, the Rebels' record dropped to 8-4. Lane Kiffin had to face a lot of questions about his future at Ole Miss during his postgame press conference. That's because he's being linked to the job opening at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants

It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Woman Wins Grand Master Storyteller Title for the Second Time

Adjunct Instructional Assistant Professor of Integrated Marketing Communications. An Oxford woman has won the Grand Master Storyteller trophy for an unprecedented second time. Lifelong Oxford resident Kaye Bryant, 85, became the only person to win the award twice since the sponsoring organization “Spillit” (pronounced Spill It) began. After winning in 2021, she successfully defended her title in the 2022 Grand Slam storytelling event in Memphis on Nov. 18, receiving the whimsical prize of an eight-ball trophy.
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy