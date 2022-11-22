Read full article on original website
1 injured in Kanawha County, West Virginia, stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in the Tulip Lane area of Lakewood. Kanawha County deputies say the male victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. They have say […]
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
wchsnetwork.com
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
UPDATE: (6:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says a man shot in the stomach in a hunting accident this morning is in stable condition. The incident happened this morning in the woods near Charles Lane in Alum Creek. Authorities said the man and his son were traveling back […]
wchstv.com
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County hunter was hospitalized after he was shot and wounded by his own gun. The deer rifle reportedly went off during a bumpy four-wheeler ride in the Alum Creek woods off Brounland Road. Paramedics and law enforcement rushed to the scene of...
lootpress.com
QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
wchsnetwork.com
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
WILX-TV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
Man found dead in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia identified
UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The identity of a man who was found dead in the Guyandotte River on Tuesday has been released. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 64-year-old Randy Kirkendoll, of Branchland. UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the […]
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
WSAZ
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital. Metro 911 dispatchers say the stabbing took place on Tulip Lane in Lakewood. Officials with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed...
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
WSAZ
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers and Sheriff G.W. Linville said. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. According to our...
WSAZ
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
wchstv.com
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and house in Kanawha County. The incident happened along Big Tyler Road, according to a social media post Tuesday from the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Photos from the scene were posted to the department’s...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
wchstv.com
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
UPDATE (10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that one lane of Route 10 has reopened. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
