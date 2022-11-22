ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Kanawha County, West Virginia, stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in the Tulip Lane area of Lakewood. Kanawha County deputies say the male victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. They have say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
ELKVIEW, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

This nearly forgotten monument still stands in the New River Gorge

QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff’s department investigating stabbing

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital. Metro 911 dispatchers say the stabbing took place on Tulip Lane in Lakewood. Officials with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Man’s body found in Guyandotte River

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers and Sheriff G.W. Linville said. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. According to our...
BRANCHLAND, WV
wchstv.com

Vehicle strikes house in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and house in Kanawha County. The incident happened along Big Tyler Road, according to a social media post Tuesday from the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Photos from the scene were posted to the department’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
CHARLESTON, WV

