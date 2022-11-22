Read full article on original website
Two sent to hospital from Greenville Mall shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at a mall in Greenville on Friday evening. Greenville police said two males were shot at Greenville Mall, leading to the building being evacuated around 6:30 p.m. The mall is on Greenville Boulevard near East Carolina University. The shooting occurred near...
Event organizers face charges in Halifax County bonfire party where woman killed in mass shooting
Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting. The shooting happened nine days ago at a party at the Double D Ranch near Enfield. Six people were shot, and 25-year-old Cierra Webb was killed. Four people are now...
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
Obstruction, larceny charges result from investigation into fatal party shooting near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax County, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday. Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s...
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Rocky Mount police: Rise in car thefts at start of holiday season
Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
'I was scared': 11-year-old girl hospitalized after getting shot in the neck by BB gun
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
11-year-old girl shot in the neck with BB gun: Here's why doctors won't remove the BB
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
Three teenagers were charged for stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police.
NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from Wayne County jail, deputies say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities say. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had mistakenly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program in Wayne County on Oct. 29.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
Roanoke Rapids man arrested on numerous charges after car crash
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was arrested Friday afternoon after being involved in a car crash. Roanoke Rapids Police say they responded to an area near Highway 158 where they suspected one of the drivers involved was under the influence of an impairing substance. Officers say...
Nash County man gets more than 3 years for drug trafficking
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After deputies said he violated his probation by distributing heroin and not doing community service, a Rocky Mount man is facing jail time. Nash County District Attorney Michael Easley announced that Monseque Harper was sentenced to 3-1/3 years in federal prison for violating his probation.
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
