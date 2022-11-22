HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.

ENFIELD, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO