Halifax County, NC

WRAL

Two sent to hospital from Greenville Mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at a mall in Greenville on Friday evening. Greenville police said two males were shot at Greenville Mall, leading to the building being evacuated around 6:30 p.m. The mall is on Greenville Boulevard near East Carolina University. The shooting occurred near...
GREENVILLE, NC
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from Wayne County jail, deputies say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities say. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had mistakenly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program in Wayne County on Oct. 29.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids man arrested on numerous charges after car crash

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was arrested Friday afternoon after being involved in a car crash. Roanoke Rapids Police say they responded to an area near Highway 158 where they suspected one of the drivers involved was under the influence of an impairing substance. Officers say...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Nash County man gets more than 3 years for drug trafficking

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After deputies said he violated his probation by distributing heroin and not doing community service, a Rocky Mount man is facing jail time. Nash County District Attorney Michael Easley announced that Monseque Harper was sentenced to 3-1/3 years in federal prison for violating his probation.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC

