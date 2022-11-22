Read full article on original website
Biden says he'll discuss whether to run for president again over Thanksgiving dinner
Lots of families had some big conversations over the dinner table at Thanksgiving last night - some easy, some hard, some involving major life decisions, such as whether to run for a second term as president. We're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, who is reporting on President Biden's deliberations about whether to run for reelection in 2024.
Strategists are analyzing how abortion influenced people's voting in the midterms
Abortion became a pivotal issue for Democrats in the midterms. Pro- and anti-abortion rights groups are now analyzing what worked and what didn't as they prepare for the next wave of messaging. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Democrats were ready to lose in the midterms earlier this month, especially given President Biden's...
Week in politics: Biden promises gun control; House to obtain Trump's tax returns
President Biden is promising to do whatever he can on gun control before Republicans take control of the House in January. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. SIMON: President spoke...
A push to codify same-sex marriage advances in Congress amid record public support
Here are two contrasting images of what being queer in America can look like right now. In Colorado, five people were killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. And in Washington, a strong bipartisan majority of senators voted to protect same-sex marriage. The latter is especially remarkable considering that just over a decade ago, even high-profile Democrats were hesitant.
U.S. House considers creating a new delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation
The U.S. House is considering whether to create a new delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation to make good on an 1836 treaty. One hundred eighty-six years ago, the U.S. government made a deal with the Cherokee Nation. In exchange for its land, the government agreed to provide the tribe a seat in Congress. The treaty was ratified, but its terms were never fully honored. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports that some in Congress want to finally make good on that deal.
Fauci: Americans shouldn’t feel we’re completely ‘done’ with COVID
Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday that the U.S. is in a “much better” place in the pandemic compared to a year ago but stressed it is not completely over. “I don’t like reading in the newspapers or getting my report from...
Israel appoints far-right politician with a history of inciting racism as national security minister
Israel's far-right politician Ben Gvir is set to be national security minister in the new coalition. What are the implications of his appointment?. A provocative far-right politician in Israel with a history of hostility toward Palestinians has been tapped as the next minister of national security. The appointment's part of what's expected to be the most right-wing government in Israeli history, headed by the once and future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
Early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff has begun
It's time to vote in Georgia again. Runoff will decide the U.S. Senate race there between the Democrat, Raphael Warnock, and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Election Day is December 6, but nearly two dozen counties are opening polls today for early voting now that a lawsuit over voting access has been resolved. We're joined now by Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting. Stephen, thanks so much for being with us.
Writer says gender dynamics are shaping the war in Ukraine
NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with Olga Oliker about her recent article in Foreign Affairs, entitled "Fighting While Female: How Gender Dynamics Are Shaping the War in Ukraine." One key aspect of the war in Ukraine has been the gender dynamics that shape it. That's according to Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group. That's a think tank that researches global crises. In a recent article in Foreign Affairs, she argues the war has prompted a fundamental shift in gender norms. That's especially true, she says, of the country's armed forces, which officials in Ukraine cite as a place of gender equality. But Oliker says that's not entirely true, and the realities of being a woman, both on and off the battlefield, are a big part of the issue.
Morning news brief
It's been another terrible week in America for mass shootings with six killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., Tuesday night and then five killed on Saturday in a nightclub in Colorado Springs. In Colorado, some are asking why police hadn't used the state's red flag law to disarm the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, who reportedly had an encounter with police over an alleged bomb threat last year. Here to talk about the record of red flag laws, we're joined by NPR's law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste.
'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is part-memoir, part-manual for journalism in authoritative states
Maria Ressa's new book is called "How To Stand Up To A Dictator." She knows. She has. Maria Ressa leads the news site that she co-founded, Rappler, and it's reporting on the corruption, malfeasance and human rights crimes of the Philippine regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte. She was recognized for her bravery in journalism, along with Russian editor Dmitry Muratov, with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. And yet Maria Ressa faces several criminal charges in the Philippines. The book is not only a memoir but an alarm bell for a world to resist the malicious disinformation on massive, divisive social media platforms. Maria Ressa joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us.
South Korea's supreme court rules on legal transgender recognition
South Korea has been a democracy for more than three decades. Now, despite this, some minorities, including sexual minorities, are still battling for basic rights. From Seoul, NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports on a small but important legal victory for the country's transgender population. ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: South Korea's Supreme Court...
Russian cruise missiles have smashed Ukraine's power grid and water system
Recent hits by Russian missles on Ukraine's power grid and water systems have affected hospitals, cell phone service, and basic necessities such as heating and cooking. Russian cruise missiles have smashed Ukraine's power grid and water system this week, causing outages at hospitals and making everyday activities, including cooking, often impossible. Just in the past day, the strikes killed at least 10 people around the country. NPR's Joanna Kakissis joins us from Kyiv.
Russia strikes, Ukraine repairs, in a battle to survive the winter
KYIV, Ukraine — When Ukrainian solider Viktor Ganich was given a brief leave from his military unit, he went to stay at the apartment of his mother and step-father in Kyiv. Then came an early morning barrage of Russian drone attacks on the city. One drone slammed into the...
Ukrainians face winter in Kyiv without electricity, heat and water
Much of Ukraine is still without electricity, heat and water two days after Russian cruise missiles hit the power grid and water supplies. The government has set up thousands of generator-powered shelters around the country where people can warm up and charge their phones. NPR's Joanna Kakissis visited a shelter in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Ukrainians prepare for winter by cutting down trees, raising concerns about forests
Ukraine is suffering power outages and damaged heating systems as Russia attacks its energy systems. Many are preparing for winter by cutting down trees, raising concerns about the country's forests. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure have left millions of people wondering how they'll stay...
