NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with Olga Oliker about her recent article in Foreign Affairs, entitled "Fighting While Female: How Gender Dynamics Are Shaping the War in Ukraine." One key aspect of the war in Ukraine has been the gender dynamics that shape it. That's according to Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group. That's a think tank that researches global crises. In a recent article in Foreign Affairs, she argues the war has prompted a fundamental shift in gender norms. That's especially true, she says, of the country's armed forces, which officials in Ukraine cite as a place of gender equality. But Oliker says that's not entirely true, and the realities of being a woman, both on and off the battlefield, are a big part of the issue.

19 HOURS AGO