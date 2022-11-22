Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Kawaihae Camping Cancelled, Hilo Park & Ride Relocated Ahead Of Severe Weather
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Forecasters say strengthening northeast winds and a significant north swell remain possible tonight through Thanksgiving for the Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
Wastewater bypass sends 2.2M gallons into Hilo waters
Hawaii County officials said more than two million gallons of partially-treated wastewater was released into waters near Puhi Bay in Hilo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs up at Big Island’s Puhi Bay after 2M gallons of wastewater discharged
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 2.2 million gallons of wastewater have flushed into Puhi Bay, authorities on Hawaii Island said. Officials at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant said a broken air feed line caused a discharge that began Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t stopped until about 9 a.m. Thursday. Officials...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26
A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County News New Deputy Public Works Director
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Malia Kekai has been appointed as Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works, effective immediately. (BIVN) – Malia Kekai, a Deputy Corporation Counsel who has worked for the County of Hawaiʻi since 2016 has been named as the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works. From the County news release:
2022 Cover2 Coach of the Year: Waimea’s Kylie Linoz
Waimea's Kylie Linoz is the 2022 Cover2 Coach of the Year.
bigislandnow.com
South Kohala police officer honored for lifesaving actions
A 10-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department was recently honored by the Hawai‘i Island Security and Safety Professionals Association for his quick lifesaving actions in two different incidents. South Kohala officer Robert McKay Jr. was named the association’s Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of...
Rising Star: Waimea’s Robbie Correa and King Kekaulike’s Aali’i Valle
Waimea's Robbie Correa and King Kekaulike's Aali'i Valle are this week's Rising Stars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
bigislandnow.com
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo receives $750,000 USDA grant for veterans program
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo is one of four organizations awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the federal agency’s program to enhance agricultural opportunities for military veterans. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected projects offering onsite, hands-on training and classroom education that lead...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Haneul Cafe
Even though I had just returned from Seoul, when I saw on social that Haneul Cafe (the former Seoul Station) was offering bingsu, I went as soon as I could!. The Mango Bingsu was super yummy! The ice was super fine, and topped with homemade mango syrup, mango, almond cereal, and mochi pieces. The best part of it, in my opinion, was how there was a lot of vanilla ice cream in the middle.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
3.5 years prison for Hilo man in COVID funds fraud
Carey Mills aged 47 of Hilo, Hawai'i has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. The conviction covered wire fraud "in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for COVID-19-related relief", according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
bigislandnow.com
Police still need help locating mother and daughter last seen July 27 in Ocean View
Hawai’i Island police still need the public’s assistance with locating Tara Lasham, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant and for questioning in a custodial interference investigation. Lasham may be in the company of her 5-year-old daughter Solenne Grimes. The mother and daughter were last seen on July...
civilbeat.org
Hilo Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs
Hilo resident Carey Mills, 47, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for Covid-19-related relief. Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also imposed a five-year term of...
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
