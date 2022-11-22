ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Kawaihae Camping Cancelled, Hilo Park & Ride Relocated Ahead Of Severe Weather

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Forecasters say strengthening northeast winds and a significant north swell remain possible tonight through Thanksgiving for the Hawaiian Islands. (BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26

A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County News New Deputy Public Works Director

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Malia Kekai has been appointed as Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works, effective immediately. (BIVN) – Malia Kekai, a Deputy Corporation Counsel who has worked for the County of Hawaiʻi since 2016 has been named as the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works. From the County news release:
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

South Kohala police officer honored for lifesaving actions

A 10-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department was recently honored by the Hawai‘i Island Security and Safety Professionals Association for his quick lifesaving actions in two different incidents. South Kohala officer Robert McKay Jr. was named the association’s Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of...
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo receives $750,000 USDA grant for veterans program

Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo is one of four organizations awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the federal agency’s program to enhance agricultural opportunities for military veterans. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected projects offering onsite, hands-on training and classroom education that lead...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Haneul Cafe

Even though I had just returned from Seoul, when I saw on social that Haneul Cafe (the former Seoul Station) was offering bingsu, I went as soon as I could!. The Mango Bingsu was super yummy! The ice was super fine, and topped with homemade mango syrup, mango, almond cereal, and mochi pieces. The best part of it, in my opinion, was how there was a lot of vanilla ice cream in the middle.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
HILO, HI
KHON2

HILO, HI
civilbeat.org

HILO, HI
NBC News

Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE

