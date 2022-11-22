Even though I had just returned from Seoul, when I saw on social that Haneul Cafe (the former Seoul Station) was offering bingsu, I went as soon as I could!. The Mango Bingsu was super yummy! The ice was super fine, and topped with homemade mango syrup, mango, almond cereal, and mochi pieces. The best part of it, in my opinion, was how there was a lot of vanilla ice cream in the middle.

HILO, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO