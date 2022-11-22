ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

zycrypto.com

FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors

A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
NPR

The fallout from FTX's collapse is being felt across the crypto industry

The fear is real that the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX will spread. Some other crypto companies have already paused customer withdrawals. They're filling up Twitter with reassurances that not everyone finds that reassuring. Joining us to talk about crypto contagion is NPR's David Gura. Hey, David. DAVID...
CNBC

The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score

Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
NEVADA STATE
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
CNBC

Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness

Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

FTX's new CEO reveals just how big a mess he's dealing with

John Ray, FTX's new CEO, handled the bankruptcies of Enron and Nortel. But he says the mess he has inherited is "unprecedented." The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been brought in to clean up big messes before. We're talking Enron big. But he said none of that compares to the spectacular collapse of a firm with millions of customers that just months ago was valued at more than $30 billion. It was all in full display when bankruptcy proceedings got underway yesterday. NPR's David Gura reports.
Essence

Household Debt Is Currently Soaring

Experts found households debt increased during the third quarter at the fastest pace in 15 years. Most of us have been feeling the pinch on our wallets due to inflation, but it may be worse than we thought. According to a CNBC report, household debt increased during the third quarter...
Reuters

Brazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Nubank, Latin America's star financial technology firm, began launching Mexican savings accounts on Wednesday as it looks to scoop up market share in a country where more than half of people do not have such accounts.
AOL Corp

Americans keep signing up for credit cards but pull back on other credit

Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.

