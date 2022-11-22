Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors
A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
Gen Z's finances are already tanking, and we're not even in a recession yet
Will the US fall into a recession in 2023? If so, Gen Z's finances are not in a good place.
NPR
The fallout from FTX's collapse is being felt across the crypto industry
The fear is real that the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX will spread. Some other crypto companies have already paused customer withdrawals. They're filling up Twitter with reassurances that not everyone finds that reassuring. Joining us to talk about crypto contagion is NPR's David Gura. Hey, David. DAVID...
Home loan owners want to have their debt written off too, the same way Biden Administration is writing off student loans
Homeowners with mortgages want their loans forgiven the same way that the Biden administration is doing to student loans, saying that it is not fair for the rest of people with debt.
CNBC
The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score
Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
3 Reasons Not to Take Out a Personal Loan During the End of 2022
You may want to try to stay out of debt.
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
CNBC
Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
NPR
China's continued "zero COVID" policy stirs dissent
Audio will be available later today. China's strict zero covid policy has created a rare opportunity for political dissent.
NPR
FTX's new CEO reveals just how big a mess he's dealing with
John Ray, FTX's new CEO, handled the bankruptcies of Enron and Nortel. But he says the mess he has inherited is "unprecedented." The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been brought in to clean up big messes before. We're talking Enron big. But he said none of that compares to the spectacular collapse of a firm with millions of customers that just months ago was valued at more than $30 billion. It was all in full display when bankruptcy proceedings got underway yesterday. NPR's David Gura reports.
Essence
Household Debt Is Currently Soaring
Experts found households debt increased during the third quarter at the fastest pace in 15 years. Most of us have been feeling the pinch on our wallets due to inflation, but it may be worse than we thought. According to a CNBC report, household debt increased during the third quarter...
Business Insider
Why you should repay your student loans even after Biden extended the repayment pause
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Biden administration has extended the...
Millions of student-loan borrowers risk a 'financial catastrophe' if Biden doesn't 'immediately' extend the debt payment pause, 225 advocacy groups say
Over 200 groups slammed the "blatantly political lawsuits" that have blocked student-debt relief and urged Biden to extend the payment pause.
NPR
Homebuyers are losing big deposits because of rising mortgage rates
Before mortgage rates rose, many people put down big deposits to buy houses that weren't built yet. Now rates have gone from 3% to 7% and they can't afford to buy the homes they agreed to buy. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Rising mortgage rates are wreaking havoc in the housing market....
Just in time for the holidays, some retail credit cards are now charging 30% or more
U.S. consumer debt, and particularly credit card debt, is on the rise according to a federal report released this week and surging interest rates on carryover credit card balances are likely to drive that debt even higher. On the verge of holiday shopping moving to front-of-mind for many consumers, it’s...
Brazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Nubank, Latin America's star financial technology firm, began launching Mexican savings accounts on Wednesday as it looks to scoop up market share in a country where more than half of people do not have such accounts.
Business Insider
FICO is the most common credit scoring model. Its latest version looks at your monthly credit balances
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Developed by the Fair Isaac Corporation,...
Credit card applications remain strong despite rising interest rates, NY Fed says
The application rate for credit cards rose in October to 27.1% as more Americans anticipated struggling to come up with $2,000 for an unexpected expense.
Business Insider
The 9 best books for learning how to get out of debt, according to financial educators and experts
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. People in debt can experience a variety of emotions, including shame, guilt, and stress. Learning about your mindset around money can help you get out of debt. We spoke to financial experts about the best books for understanding...
AOL Corp
Americans keep signing up for credit cards but pull back on other credit
Americans’ appetite for credit cards grew this year, even as they shied away from other forms of credit, according to a new report. The application rate for credit cards increased to 27.1% in October 2022, according to the latest report from the New York Federal Reserve, up from 26.5% last year and above its pre-pandemic reading of 26.3% in February 2020. But application rates for mortgages, refinances, and auto loans fell during the same period.
Comments / 0