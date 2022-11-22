John Ray, FTX's new CEO, handled the bankruptcies of Enron and Nortel. But he says the mess he has inherited is "unprecedented." The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been brought in to clean up big messes before. We're talking Enron big. But he said none of that compares to the spectacular collapse of a firm with millions of customers that just months ago was valued at more than $30 billion. It was all in full display when bankruptcy proceedings got underway yesterday. NPR's David Gura reports.

