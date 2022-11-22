Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Related
WPMI
2 dead in Mobile after head on collison
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
WPMI
Urgent warning from Baldwin Co. Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools is warning about the dangers of vaping and imploring parents to take the issue seriously. School officials say the concern now is that the vapes could contain fentanyl, and tiny amounts will kill you. "I lost my youngest son in...
WPMI
MPD still on the lookout for person that shot up a Downtown Mobile nightclub
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police are still searching for the person who fired shots inside a downtown night club early Saturday morning. Shots rang out in the Paparazzi Lounge Nightclub about 2:15 a.m. This is the second time this month that Dauphin Street and North Joachim Street has been subjected to a shooting, and it has some community members on edge. Especially considering this shooting took place in the heart of Mobile's Entertainment District. Four people were shot. One out of four of those victims had life threatening injuries. Mobile Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WPMI
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
WPMI
Four injured in Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. A scary situation Saturday morning as shots rang out at a nightclub in Downtown Mobile. Four people got hurt at Paparazzi and the shooter is still on the loose. It's the second time this month that Dauphin Street and North Joachim Street have seen...
WPMI
BC Rain and Murphy to join the rest of MCPSS with security camera upgrade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — All Mobile County Public Schools have security cameras, and some are currently in the process of becoming more advanced. The majority of the 91 schools already have something known as the 'crisis alert system.'. BC Rain and Murphy are the two remaining schools that need...
WPMI
Gulf Shores approves multi-million dollar "Walking District" Phase 2 renovation project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — On the heels of another banner tourist season, Gulf Shores is moving forward with plans for a new multi-million-dollar beach renovation project. Alabama’s tourist season came back in full force in 2022 as 8 million visitors spent nearly $7.5 billion in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.
WPMI
Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
WPMI
Mobile Councilman says medical marijuana dispensaries would do more harm than good
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A major concern in schools is that those vapes may contain marijuana-- which could be laced with fentanyl. Some say this is why marijuana should be banned others say this demonstrates the need to legalize and regulate the drug. The Port City could see medical marijuana dispensaries as soon as next year.
WPMI
Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
WPMI
MCPSS in talks with City Council over Williamson's stadium struggles
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sherry Dillihay-McDade is now the Chairwoman of the Mobile County School Board. She also represents Williamson's district. McDade says within the last two weeks there's been discussions between her and some Mobile City Councilmembers to see what it would take to acquire the property Willaimson's track sits on, which is Harmon Thomas Park.
WPMI
Real Christmas tree prices spiking due to drought and inflation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The average price of a real Christmas tree has spiked significantly amid high inflation this year. One local tree farm says several other factors have contributed to the cost increase. Fish River Trees farm in Summerdale has been in business for nearly 40 years. "You...
WPMI
Mobile to have its first ever LEGO convention
Mobile Brick Convention takes place on September 9 and 10 at the Mobile Civic Center. Mobile will have its first ever LEGO convention, when the Mobile Brick Convention arrives at the Mobile Civic Center on September 9 and 10, 2023. It will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages. The event will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.
WPMI
Jag Football rallies in the fourth quarter to secure share of SBC West Division title
MOBILE, Ala — For the second-straight week, the South Alabama football team rallied back in the final period of play as the Jags secured at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference West Division title Saturday with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion (3-9, 2-6 SBC) at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0