Tennessee State

fox17.com

Gov. Youngkin responds to proposed Virginia school history standards backlash

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia's governor says his administration acknowledges "omissions and mistakes" in their proposal for changes in history standards for public schools. "We are going to continue this journey together to make sure that we have the best curriculum in America," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. These comments...
VIRGINIA STATE
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.
NASHVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Tennessee

Was the 16th state admitted into the United States in 1796. Since then, its population has burgeoned to around seven million people. Tennessee is home to cultural meccas like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, as well as incredible natural beauty, like the Great Smoky Mountains. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. With that kind of popularity, it’s no wonder that thousands of visitors stand on the highest point in Tennessee every year.
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
WATE

How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
WBIR

Finding the best Black Friday deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Retailers have offered Black Friday deals all month—call it Black November, said UT Professor of Retail Dr. Michelle Childs. Childs said inflation limits the amount of money people want to spend, so stores are trying to capture that money earlier in the season. "People are...
TENNESSEE STATE

