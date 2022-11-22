ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangs, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

koxe.com

Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, of Bangs

Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Bangs, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at High Mesa Cowboy Church, 100 High Mesa Dr., Brownwood, Texas on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood

Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94, formerly of Brownwood

Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94 of Rogers, Arkansas formerly of Brownwood, Texas passed away November 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehab. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m, to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 at the funeral home.
ROGERS, AR
koxe.com

Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman

Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Raymon Mobley, 96, of Coleman

Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Red Sand Project with CASA in the Heart of Texas

Brownwood, Texas – Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29

BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Brownwood comes up short to Wichita Falls, 41-19

The #9 ranked Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes met halfway here in the Key City to go head-to-head at Wildcat Stadium (ACU). The Lion’s offense had a spectacular first half of offense, with Ike Hall connecting with two different receivers, Thad Hinds and Jordan Leach to give Brownwood a 17-12 lead heading into halftime.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls

ABILENE – On a rainy and cold night, the Wichita Falls Coyotes dashed the dreams of the Brownwood Lions with a 41-19 victory in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Semifinal Game. The Lions coughed the ball up four times, including three in the second half; did not complete...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU

Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
BROWNWOOD, TX
High School Football PRO

Abilene, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WICHITA FALLS, TX
koxe.com

Large Turnout Thursday for Community Thanksgiving Feast

The turnout for the 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday easily surpassed last year’s numbers. After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2021 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night

A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Numerous Sentences Handed Down in District Court

According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, the following felony cases recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jonathan Ray Jones, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and was sentenced to Twenty-five (25) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.

