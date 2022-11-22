Read full article on original website
Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, of Bangs
Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Bangs, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at High Mesa Cowboy Church, 100 High Mesa Dr., Brownwood, Texas on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel.
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94, formerly of Brownwood
Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94 of Rogers, Arkansas formerly of Brownwood, Texas passed away November 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehab. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m, to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 at the funeral home.
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Raymon Mobley, 96, of Coleman
Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Red Sand Project with CASA in the Heart of Texas
Brownwood, Texas – Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29
Brownwood comes up short to Wichita Falls, 41-19
The #9 ranked Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes met halfway here in the Key City to go head-to-head at Wildcat Stadium (ACU). The Lion’s offense had a spectacular first half of offense, with Ike Hall connecting with two different receivers, Thad Hinds and Jordan Leach to give Brownwood a 17-12 lead heading into halftime.
Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
Abilene, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Brownwood High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Large Turnout Thursday for Community Thanksgiving Feast
The turnout for the 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday easily surpassed last year’s numbers. After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2021 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
Denver City man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck. DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 […]
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
Numerous Sentences Handed Down in District Court
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, the following felony cases recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jonathan Ray Jones, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and was sentenced to Twenty-five (25) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
