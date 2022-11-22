ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Declan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS’ First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving

WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

SC students brighten Thanksgiving with more than 500 pies

Being a hospitality management major at the University of South Carolina means not only lessons in the classroom but also experiential learning, and that philosophy is good news for lots of Thanksgiving dinners in the Columbia area. Students, faculty and staff at McCutchen House hosted Pie Day, selling more than...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River

IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

The Soda City Jazz Festival bringing star-studded lineup to Koger Center

The sound of smooth jazz will fill the Koger Center on Sunday for The Inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival featuring renowned musicians, including Boney James. The star-studded concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Prominent jazz musicians Boney James and Norman Brown headline the show. Also featured are local favorites Terence Young, Sam “Bassman” Jenkins, and Dante Lewis.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Volunteers provide over 1000 free meals for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds received free meals inside the walls of St. Peters Catholic Church, all in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A line of volunteers stood at the kitchen inside of St. Peter's Church on Thursday morning, all excited to provide free meals for the day. Inside, dozens gave...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC

