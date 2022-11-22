Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Serve and Connect, other local agencies partner together to deliver hot meals for Thanksgiving Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is in the giving spirit. Local agencies including the Columbia Police Department and South Carolina DHEC partnered with Serve and Connect to hand out food to people across the metro area. It’s the first time Serve and Connect, and other local agencies...
WIS-TV
LR5 students create new light display for Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Center for Advanced Technical Studies and the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission have partnered together to create a new display. The four-frame display is for the annual Holiday Lights on the River event at Saluda Shoals Park. “My job as a designer is to take other...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Declan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
WIS-TV
‘It does my heart good:’ Columbia churches partner to serve Thanksgiving meals, provide fellowship to those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the thirty-second year, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia opened its doors to those in need on Thanksgiving and provided a hot meal to hundreds. The event, renamed this year as the Robert Keeder Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner is jointly hosted by St. Peter’s and...
WIS-TV
MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS’ First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
WIS-TV
Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Inflation, turkey trouble eating into Midlands families’ Thanksgiving budgets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation is eating into some Midlands families’ Thanksgiving budgets this fall. According to a new survey from the American Farm Bureau Association, a Thanksgiving feast with a dozen of the holiday’s staples, including turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, will cost 20 percent more than it did in 2021.
WIS-TV
Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving
WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
coladaily.com
SC students brighten Thanksgiving with more than 500 pies
Being a hospitality management major at the University of South Carolina means not only lessons in the classroom but also experiential learning, and that philosophy is good news for lots of Thanksgiving dinners in the Columbia area. Students, faculty and staff at McCutchen House hosted Pie Day, selling more than...
WLTX.com
Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River
IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands. Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
The Soda City Jazz Festival bringing star-studded lineup to Koger Center
The sound of smooth jazz will fill the Koger Center on Sunday for The Inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival featuring renowned musicians, including Boney James. The star-studded concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Prominent jazz musicians Boney James and Norman Brown headline the show. Also featured are local favorites Terence Young, Sam “Bassman” Jenkins, and Dante Lewis.
wach.com
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
wach.com
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
Midlands LGBTQ groups concerned in wake of Colorado shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Days after a deadly attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado, members of the LGBTQ community in the Midlands are voicing their concerns about safety and security. Every weekend, Dylan Avins performs as a Drag Queen at Capital Club in Columbia. "Usually it is shoulder to...
Volunteers provide over 1000 free meals for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds received free meals inside the walls of St. Peters Catholic Church, all in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A line of volunteers stood at the kitchen inside of St. Peter's Church on Thursday morning, all excited to provide free meals for the day. Inside, dozens gave...
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Perfect weather for the Palmetto Bowl then showers and a few storms Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle 60s. Clouds increase tonight followed by scattered showers and a few storms Sunday morning. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Mainly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered showers and...
