Former Jaguars RB Fred Taylor named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

CANTON, Ohio — Legendary Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 28 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2023.

This is Taylor’s fourth time being named a semi-finalist for the PFHOF. The Jaguars took to social media to congratulate Taylor on the nomination, saying, “One step closer to Canton.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Also making the semifinalist list once again is Torry Holt, who played for the Jaguars during the 2009 season but spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Rams. Former Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was among the 129 initial PFHOF Class of 2023 nominees announced in September.

Tony Boselli became the first Jaguars player to be enshrined in Canton in the PFHOF’s Class of 2022. Boselli, an offensive lineman for Jacksonville from 1995 to 2001, was elected in his sixth consecutive time as a finalist for the honor.

Boselli was joined in the Class of 2022 by Jacksonville native and Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler.

PFHOF said the next step in the selection process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 19 Finalists with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Don Coryell; and Seniors Committee, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

The Hall of Fame’s selection committee will select the Class of 2023 in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2023.

Cox Media Group