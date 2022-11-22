Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
People share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thanksgiving is more than eating delicious foods. For many people it means enjoying time with friends and family. On Thanksgiving, people spend hours cooking their meals to perfection but for many, it’s not about eating tasty food but rather bringing family and friends together to enjoy a day of laughter and fun.
kotatv.com
Ready...Set...Shop!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
custercountychronicle.com
Priest hopes to plant charismatic parish
Father Gabriel Farago has a fascinating background story, having escaped with his family from his native Hungary as a child when the Soviets invaded in the mid-1950s, and then becoming a Nashville recording artist and touring all over the U.S. He also has an interesting vision for ministry in his newly-adopted home of Custer.
kotatv.com
Safe2Say: Administrators combat threats in schools across South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota childcare advocacy organization has partnered with national and local organizations to grow its impact. Early Learner South Dakota focuses on awareness for childcare in early learners, which they categorize as prenatal to 8 years old. Recently the grassroots organization has partnered with other organizations to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative. An effort to help more parents find childcare so they can work.
kotatv.com
Rapid City shows it cares in KOTA’s ‘Bagels in the Street’ food drive event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the KOTA Care and Share kickoff event “Bagel in the Street” raised $74,000. This year, despite the single-digit temperatures on Nov. 18, the generous people of the Black Hills topped that by donating over $80,000. That generosity by people in Rapid...
kotatv.com
All aboard the Holiday Express train as it chugs through the hills
Hill City, S.D. (KOTA) - All aboard! This one-hour holiday express train departs from Hill City and makes it way to the North Pole. For the past 10 years, the Holiday Train used its vintage diesel locomotives to haul about 340 passengers at a time to the North Pole. Every...
kotatv.com
Looking for the Hottest Holiday Toys 2022?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many of us, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to break out Christmas carols but beneath the holiday cheer, some families are feeling the pinch. Especially those parents of small children, as they hustle and bustle through the stores searching for the hottest holiday toys.
KEVN
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Chili Cornbread Pot Pies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a family-friendly recipe everyone will enjoy during the holidays. After all of that complicated holiday cooking, it’s great to find something easy and delicious!. First, make the chili. All you need to do is brown a pound of lean ground beef. When...
kotatv.com
Free downtown parking, an incentive to shop local
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
kotatv.com
Holiday shopping goes local as small businesses are preparing for Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hometown shops are ready to make this holiday shopping season one to remember. Local shop owners recognize many are being careful with their money and working hard to get the most bang for their buck. “We get a lot more traffic downtown which is nice....
kotatv.com
Looking at engineering through a different lens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22
This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
KEVN
The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year when living rooms are decorated with trees, wreaths are hung on doors and Storybook Island is lit with bright lights. Beginning November 25, the Wizard of Oz crew will be wrapped in green lights and the sidewalks are lined with colored lights. Along with all the characters at Storybook Island wrapped with lights, the train will be chugging and the hot chocolate warm. Christmas Nights of Light is a tradition at the park and an event that has grown since its beginning.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
kotatv.com
Forging victory for SDM students
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society competition had some South Dakota Mines students perfecting the old art of sword making. The competition that took place back in March had a team of 6 undergraduate students using what they knew about sword-making, putting their skills to the test against the world.
newscenter1.tv
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
Comments / 0