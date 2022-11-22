Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty location to remain closed for ‘couple weeks’ following weekend fire

MADISON, Wis. — The Nitty Gritty’s downtown Madison location will remain closed for repairs for a “couple weeks” following a fire over the weekend.

A post on the restaurant’s social media pages Tuesday afternoon said that while it suffered minimal damage, repairs will take some time to complete. A reopening date has not yet been set.

The fire broke out just before 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Frances Street. A passerby called 911 to report a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot and that flames had spread to the restaurant itself.

Firefighters got to the scene minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire from the back of the building. They were able to put out the flames before the restaurant was significantly damaged.

No one was hurt in the fire; the Madison Fire Department has not said what may have caused it.

