ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty location to remain closed for ‘couple weeks’ following weekend fire

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyCEa_0jKS2qW100

MADISON, Wis. — The Nitty Gritty’s downtown Madison location will remain closed for repairs for a “couple weeks” following a fire over the weekend.

A post on the restaurant’s social media pages Tuesday afternoon said that while it suffered minimal damage, repairs will take some time to complete. A reopening date has not yet been set.

The fire broke out just before 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Frances Street. A passerby called 911 to report a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot and that flames had spread to the restaurant itself.

Firefighters got to the scene minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire from the back of the building. They were able to put out the flames before the restaurant was significantly damaged.

RELATED: Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire

No one was hurt in the fire; the Madison Fire Department has not said what may have caused it.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia

IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. ﻿ Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 16 when one vehicle slow down and attempted to...
IXONIA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Garage heater to blame for carbon monoxide situation at campus area apartment building, Madison FD says

MADISON, Wis. — A garage heater is to blame for a carbon monoxide situation at an apartment building near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday night, the Madison Fire Department said Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the La Ville apartment building in the 400 block of West Gorham Street around 10:35 p.m. after a resident reported a “really annoying” carbon...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice

MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens and any rescuers coming to his aid, a Facebook post from the...
MILTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

MADISON, Wis. — The sights of the holidays returned to the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison Friday evening as special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the hotel’s Christmas trees. The lights went on for the holiday season shortly after 6 p.m. during the hotel’s 8th annual tree lighting ceremony. This year’s event was a...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:30 am. In...
LOVES PARK, IL
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy