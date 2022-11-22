TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.

