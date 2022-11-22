Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Frietchen signs to pitch at Ohio Northern
NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford pitcher Lauren Frietchen recently signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Ohio Northern University next fall. Frietchen has been a part of the Colonel Crawford program for the past three years and will pitch her final season for the Eagles this spring.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES: New Bremen, LCC tangle in a state semifinal Saturday in Wapak
Last weekend, blizzard-like, white-out conditions at both Sidney Memorial Stadium and Findlay’s Donnell Stadium froze the passing games to a standstill while two solid straight-ahead running teams, New Bremen (11-3) and Lima Central Catholic (10-4), scraped paths to victory. The Cardinals and Thunderbirds did what they do best —...
Western Buckeye League girls basketball previews
Here are the previews for Lima area girls basketball teams in the Western Buckeye League. Coach: Greg Mauk (25th season) 2021-22 league record: 7-2 (third) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 36-34 to St. Marys in district semifinals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Elena Oliver (Sr.), Rachel Clark (Sr.), Lexi Renner (Sr.),...
Lima News
Columbus Grove’s Koch named The Lima News Dream Team Defensive Player of the Year
COLUMBUS GROVE – During his midget football playing days in grade school, Columbus Grove’s Tadd Koch played quarterback. However, once Koch got into middle school and began to put on some size, he was moved to a linebacker position. That move to the defensive side of the football...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
Maria Stein, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Marion Local High School on November 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
presspublications.com
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni
Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
Delphos Herald
Nancy Sparks
COLUMBUS GROVE – Nancy Sparks, 68, died on Thursday at her home in Columbus Grove. She was born on Jan. 22, 1954, to David F. and Elaine (Vorst) Schroeder. Her mother survives in Columbus Grove. On Nov. 25, 1977, she married Jack Albright, who passed in 2005. She married...
presspublications.com
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized
Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
peakofohio.com
Local businesses celebrate the big game
Whether you are rooting for the team up north or the Buckeyes, you are more than likely tailgating somewhere Saturday. Local eateries like Desperados Bar & Grill in Huntsville, Brewfontaine in downtown Bellefontaine, and Iron City on South Main in Bellefontaine are celebrating in big ways as they are rooting for their teams.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
Here's how a Toledo company is contributing to the future of mixed reality advertising
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving break calls for food, family and American football, and one local company wants to change the way advertisements come through the screen for fans at the game and home. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) is headquartered in Toledo and works on a number of utility...
toledo.com
Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day
1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
Delphos Herald
New signs at park note walking routes
DELPHOS — The Kiwanis have placed new signs at Stadium Park so people walking will know how many miles they have walked. There are different routes marked on the sign depending on which path/loop they follow. One sign is located by the shelterhouse and one is located across from...
