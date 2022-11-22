ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Frietchen signs to pitch at Ohio Northern

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford pitcher Lauren Frietchen recently signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Ohio Northern University next fall. Frietchen has been a part of the Colonel Crawford program for the past three years and will pitch her final season for the Eagles this spring.
NORTH ROBINSON, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCORES: New Bremen, LCC tangle in a state semifinal Saturday in Wapak

Last weekend, blizzard-like, white-out conditions at both Sidney Memorial Stadium and Findlay’s Donnell Stadium froze the passing games to a standstill while two solid straight-ahead running teams, New Bremen (11-3) and Lima Central Catholic (10-4), scraped paths to victory. The Cardinals and Thunderbirds did what they do best —...
NEW BREMEN, OH
The Lima News

Western Buckeye League girls basketball previews

Here are the previews for Lima area girls basketball teams in the Western Buckeye League. Coach: Greg Mauk (25th season) 2021-22 league record: 7-2 (third) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 36-34 to St. Marys in district semifinals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Elena Oliver (Sr.), Rachel Clark (Sr.), Lexi Renner (Sr.),...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football PRO

Maria Stein, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
presspublications.com

Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni

Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
OREGON, OH
Delphos Herald

Nancy Sparks

COLUMBUS GROVE – Nancy Sparks, 68, died on Thursday at her home in Columbus Grove. She was born on Jan. 22, 1954, to David F. and Elaine (Vorst) Schroeder. Her mother survives in Columbus Grove. On Nov. 25, 1977, she married Jack Albright, who passed in 2005. She married...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
presspublications.com

Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized

Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
peakofohio.com

Local businesses celebrate the big game

Whether you are rooting for the team up north or the Buckeyes, you are more than likely tailgating somewhere Saturday. Local eateries like Desperados Bar & Grill in Huntsville, Brewfontaine in downtown Bellefontaine, and Iron City on South Main in Bellefontaine are celebrating in big ways as they are rooting for their teams.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
toledo.com

Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day

1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’

Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
Delphos Herald

New signs at park note walking routes

DELPHOS — The Kiwanis have placed new signs at Stadium Park so people walking will know how many miles they have walked. There are different routes marked on the sign depending on which path/loop they follow. One sign is located by the shelterhouse and one is located across from...
DELPHOS, OH

