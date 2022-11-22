ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WOWK

Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy