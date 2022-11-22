Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
WKRC
Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
YAHOO!
Man killed in North College Hill shooting once acquitted of murder
A man acquitted of a 2018 double murder was found fatally shot outside a North College Hill bar Saturday. Maurice Searcy, 32, was found shot and bleeding from the head and the chest near Good Brothas Bar and Grill on Savannah Avenue around 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.
Fox 19
Delhi father charged after abandoning children to go drink, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi woman is credited with twice rescuing children whose father allegedly abandoned them to go drinking. One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, told police the man leaves him and his 7-year-old sister alone, often for a long time, to go drink, according to a police affidavit.
4 juveniles charged following Dayton Children’s Parade gunfire
Police believe a juvenile boy pulled out a gun and fired it into the air. The shot sent the crowd scrambling as people began running from the scene.
WLWT 5
Caught on camera: Police searching for people involved in shooting near Ziegler Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for people involved in a shooting near Ziegler Park that was caught on camera. Police said multiple shots were fired near 13th and Sycamore streets. Police said one of the stray rounds went into a nearby building, hitting a bystander in the leg.
WLWT 5
Police: Lockdown lifted after false shooting threat targeting Winton Woods school
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a call about a shooting at Winton Woods High School was found to be false. It all started around 1:36 p.m. when the Hamilton County Communication Center received a 911 call stating there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School's north campus.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested more than a month after fatal shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — More than a month after a man was shot and killed in Millvale, another man has been arrested in his death. The shooting happened on Oct. 14 around 3:49 p.m. when officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street.
WCPO
NKY woman charged with manslaughter admits to selling drugs to man who later died from overdose
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Driving nine miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s the reason behind a traffic stop on Nov. 20 that ended with a woman wanted for manslaughter being arrested. Jennifer Moore, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of endangering...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police activity reported on West 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A large police presence was reported on West 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati Monday night. Officers on scene told WLWT, police received a call reporting someone was lying in the street and appeared to have been shot. The victim reportedly crawled away from the scene. Police said...
WLWT 5
Student arrested after gun found at northern Kentucky high school campus
COVINGTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky high school student has been arrested after a weapon was found on campus, prompting a lockdown Monday. It all started around 10:15 a.m. when a student said he found a weapon at the school. The student told a teacher, who then told school...
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police responded to a shooting on Thanksgiving that sent one man to the hospital and his father to jail. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition
Two people were shot in West End around 8 p.m. One person is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were found at Linn and Poplar and Linn and Findlay Street.
WLWT 5
Police investigating a person struck by a vehicle in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West 8th Street in East Price Hill, Monday evening. Cincinnati dispatchers were able to confirm that a crash occurred with a person being hit by a vehicle on 8th Street around 6:00 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is congesting traffic on east I-275 in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Crestview Hills has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is causing delays along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Monday evening. According to police, the...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
Police: 15-year-old boy shot in Walnut Hills
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in Walnut Hills. Police say he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to UCMC. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Rogers Place.
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Comments / 3