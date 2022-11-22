ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

Fox 19

Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police activity reported on West 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A large police presence was reported on West 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati Monday night. Officers on scene told WLWT, police received a call reporting someone was lying in the street and appeared to have been shot. The victim reportedly crawled away from the scene. Police said...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH

