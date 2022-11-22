Man found dead in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia identified

UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The identity of a man who was found dead in the Guyandotte River on Tuesday has been released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 64-year-old Randy Kirkendoll, of Branchland.

UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the body found in the Guyandotte River in Branchland, West Virginia.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the scene and found a man in the river, according to LCSO. Authorities identified the man as 64 years old, but they are waiting to release his name until the next of kin is notified.

No further details are being released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.

UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that the body found in the Guyandotte River is a male and has been in the river for roughly two days.

Deputies say they are not sure if it is a result of foul play or an accident.

The identity has not been released at this time.

BRANCHLAND, WV (WOWK) — A body was found floating in the Guyandotte River near Branchland, multiple sources tell 13 News.

Witnesses say the body was found around 4 p.m. near Route 10 and 4 Mile Creek Road.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Police remain on the scene at this hour.

Stay with 13 News for updates throughout the evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.