Facility upgrades at Dane County Airport finished in time for holiday travel

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Regional Airport are ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season following a set of facility upgrades.

Recent upgrades to the airport’s facilities include the end of construction on International Lane and the return of normal hourly parking within the airport’s parking garage.

In addition to the facility changes, seasonal non-stop flights to Orlando, Fort Myers and Las Vegas have returned after service stopped amid the pandemic.

“So we’re just reminding people that we’re here things are busier than ever in some instances, so come on back,” Parisi said. “It’s time to fly local.”

RELATED: ‘Give yourself plenty of time’: TSA shares travel tips ahead of holiday season

The holiday season also marks the return of the airport’s Holiday Tunes in the Terminal, which features performances from community and student groups in the south lobby of the main terminal.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.